Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Martis Capital Named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors List for Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

Martis Capital

31 Oct, 2023, 16:04 ET

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's Founder-Friendly Investors list, recognizing the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

Introduced in 2019, the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list is considered the go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining a meaningful ownership stake. As part of the evaluation process, Inc. interviewed founders to learn about their experiences and collected data on how their companies have grown as a result of these partnerships. Of the 218 firms honored, Martis Capital was one of eight healthcare-exclusive private equity firms listed and one of only three healthcare-exclusive firms to be recognized for a third consecutive year.

"This industry acknowledgment is particularly rewarding to us because it honors the importance of partnerships between founders, their teams and their investors," said Owen Davis, managing partner of Martis Capital.

"We envision a new era in U.S. healthcare defined by better patient outcomes through value-based care and data-driven decision support," said Justin Dangel, chairman of Martis portfolio company Rise Health. "Martis' experience and its transparent, collaborative and partnership mentality have enabled us to execute on our shared vision."

"Inc. magazine is devoted to providing entrepreneurs with all the tools and resources they need to start, run, grow, and sometimes exit their businesses," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media. "The 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list is our way of guiding entrepreneurs to proven partners they can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to accelerate growth."

To see the complete list of Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

About Martis Capital

Based in Washington, DC and San Francisco, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

Media Contacts

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen
+1 847 507 2229
[email protected]

Richard Chimberg
+1 617 312 4281
[email protected]

SOURCE Martis Capital

Also from this source

Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Martis Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fourth Fund at $779 Million

Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Martis Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fourth Fund at $779 Million

Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has closed its fourth fund, Martis Partners IV, LP (Fund...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.