Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Martis Capital Named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors List for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's Founder-Friendly Investors list, recognizing the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

Introduced in 2019, the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list is considered the go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining a meaningful ownership stake. As part of the evaluation process, Inc. interviewed founders to learn about their experiences and collected data on how their companies have grown as a result of these partnerships. Of the 218 firms honored, Martis Capital was one of eight healthcare-exclusive private equity firms listed and one of only three healthcare-exclusive firms to be recognized for a third consecutive year.

"This industry acknowledgment is particularly rewarding to us because it honors the importance of partnerships between founders, their teams and their investors," said Owen Davis, managing partner of Martis Capital.

"We envision a new era in U.S. healthcare defined by better patient outcomes through value-based care and data-driven decision support," said Justin Dangel, chairman of Martis portfolio company Rise Health. "Martis' experience and its transparent, collaborative and partnership mentality have enabled us to execute on our shared vision."

"Inc. magazine is devoted to providing entrepreneurs with all the tools and resources they need to start, run, grow, and sometimes exit their businesses," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media. "The 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list is our way of guiding entrepreneurs to proven partners they can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to accelerate growth."

About Martis Capital

Based in Washington, DC and San Francisco, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

