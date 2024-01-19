Martis Capital and Din Ventures Make Investment in Archway Dental Partners to Support Growth

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare-focused private equity firm Martis Capital, and Din Ventures, today announced an investment in Archway Dental Partners (Archway Dental), a dental platform with roots dating back more than 50 years, as Archway Dental aims to become a leading multi-specialty dental provider in New England and the Northeast.

Danbury, Connecticut-based Archway Dental was launched in partnership with Dental Associates of Connecticut (DACT), which was established in 1971. Building upon DACT's longstanding dentist-owned and community-focused culture, Archway Dental supports 70 dentists across 23 locations in Connecticut providing integrated oral healthcare across all dental specialties.

"We believe that partnership is the key to the future of the dental industry, and with the support of Martis Capital and Din Ventures we are accelerating our growth plans in new and existing markets," said Adam Richichi, CEO of Archway Dental. "We are an organization of dentists for dentists and exist to push the boundaries of the quality of care we provide and the career and practice support for our providers."

Chris Beall, partner at Martis Capital, said, "We have built a strong thesis around the multi-specialty dental market opportunity and could not be more excited to partner with the dentist owners of Archway Dental. We're grateful to build upon DACT's long history and are confident the Archway Dental platform will continue to support the highest quality dentists delivering care across the Northeast region."

"Archway Dental's doctor partners continue to build a strong culture of mentorship and collaboration within its multi-specialty practice model. We look forward to supporting Archway Dental as it expands on that model of superior care beyond Connecticut," said Rashed Din, partner at Din Ventures.

About Archway Dental Partners

Archway Dental Partners is a dental partnership organization and a community of accomplished dental practices. Built on the foundational partnership approach of Dental Associates of Connecticut (DACT), established in 1971, Archway Dental provides vital support services to dentist-owners and their practices as they focus on delivering high quality care to clients. For more information visit www.archway.dental.

About Din Ventures

Din Ventures is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm focused on the low to middle market and has a strong focus and deep expertise within the dental industry. Among other investments the firm has an ownership interest in Maya Dental, a dental partnership group based in the Midwest. For more information follow Din Ventures on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/din-ventures.

About Martis Capital

Based in Washington, DC and San Francisco, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information visit www.martiscapital.com and follow Martis on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/martis-capital.

