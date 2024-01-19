Martis Capital and Din Ventures Make Investment in Archway Dental Partners to Support Growth

News provided by

Martis Capital

19 Jan, 2024, 12:34 ET

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare-focused private equity firm Martis Capital, and Din Ventures, today announced an investment in Archway Dental Partners (Archway Dental), a dental platform with roots dating back more than 50 years, as Archway Dental aims to become a leading multi-specialty dental provider in New England and the Northeast.

Danbury, Connecticut-based Archway Dental was launched in partnership with Dental Associates of Connecticut (DACT), which was established in 1971. Building upon DACT's longstanding dentist-owned and community-focused culture, Archway Dental supports 70 dentists across 23 locations in Connecticut providing integrated oral healthcare across all dental specialties.

"We believe that partnership is the key to the future of the dental industry, and with the support of Martis Capital and Din Ventures we are accelerating our growth plans in new and existing markets," said Adam Richichi, CEO of Archway Dental. "We are an organization of dentists for dentists and exist to push the boundaries of the quality of care we provide and the career and practice support for our providers."

Chris Beall, partner at Martis Capital, said, "We have built a strong thesis around the multi-specialty dental market opportunity and could not be more excited to partner with the dentist owners of Archway Dental. We're grateful to build upon DACT's long history and are confident the Archway Dental platform will continue to support the highest quality dentists delivering care across the Northeast region."

"Archway Dental's doctor partners continue to build a strong culture of mentorship and collaboration within its multi-specialty practice model. We look forward to supporting Archway Dental as it expands on that model of superior care beyond Connecticut," said Rashed Din, partner at Din Ventures.

About Archway Dental Partners

Archway Dental Partners is a dental partnership organization and a community of accomplished dental practices. Built on the foundational partnership approach of Dental Associates of Connecticut (DACT), established in 1971, Archway Dental provides vital support services to dentist-owners and their practices as they focus on delivering high quality care to clients. For more information visit www.archway.dental.

About Din Ventures

Din Ventures is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm focused on the low to middle market and has a strong focus and deep expertise within the dental industry. Among other investments the firm has an ownership interest in Maya Dental, a dental partnership group based in the Midwest. For more information follow Din Ventures on LinkedIn  https://www.linkedin.com/company/din-ventures.

About Martis Capital

Based in Washington, DC and San Francisco, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information visit www.martiscapital.com and follow Martis on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/martis-capital.

Media Contacts:
Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg
Newton Park PR
+1 847-507-2229
+1 617-312-4281
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Martis Capital

Also from this source

Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Martis Capital Named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors List for Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has been named to Inc....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.