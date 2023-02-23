Healthcare Human Resources eBook Dives Into Value of Text Messaging

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a healthcare industry-leading two-way text messaging platform that improves staff and patient engagement, announces the publication of its latest eBook, "How Healthcare HR Leaders Are Leveraging Text Messaging Solutions to Drastically Improve Employee Engagement."

Dialog Health's new eBook identifies some of the most common and beneficial ways healthcare organizations and their human resources (HR) departments are using two-way conversational text messaging.

The eBook identifies some of the most common and beneficial ways healthcare organizations and their human resources (HR) departments are using two-way conversational text messaging to achieve significant, enterprise-wide improvements in employee communication, engagement, productivity, and satisfaction. These efforts are helping healthcare providers decrease staff workload, hours, and burnout while strengthening everything from recruitment and retention, to onboarding and training, to emergency preparedness and response.

The areas highlighted and discussed in the eBook are as follows:

Staff requirements and responsibilities

Onboarding communication

Time-sensitive notifications

Announcements

Open enrollment campaign

Company benefits information

Enhance company culture

Recruiting and interview communication

Surveys and questionnaires

Date and deadline reminders

Positive news and staff support

Group-specific communications

Two-way text messaging has gone from a "nice-to-have" to a "need-to-have" communication and engagement channel for healthcare human resources departments. Texting is fast, convenient, and inexpensive. It's the method of communication most likely to reach, be read, and engaged with by employees. Since healthcare HR departments must ensure critical messages are reaching large groups of — if not all — employees, some of whom may now be working remotely, they are increasingly adding and then leaning heavily upon texting.

A compelling argument can be made that two-way, conversational texting should be the backbone for healthcare HR communications — and the Dialog Health platform is the solution of choice for a growing number of healthcare organizations.

As Raymond Hino, CEO of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, said, "I would highly recommend Dialog Health to any employer interested in adopting a platform for quick, timely, and easy text messages to both employees and customers that are quickly opened and read. With texting, our hospital employees are now receiving timely messages about events, deadlines, and even community-wide emergency events. I think any employer that ignores this incredible opportunity for real-time communications is missing out on a potentially game-changing solution."

Download Dialog Health's new healthcare HR eBook here.

About Dialog Health

Dialog Health is a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, two-way conversational text messaging software that improves patient/customer and employee engagement. Dialog Health solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and proven to decrease staff workload and burnout, reduce no-shows, improve productivity and efficiency, increase revenue, strengthen compliance, and boost staff morale. Dialog Health's multiple texting solutions can be used across an organization's enterprise or for targeted departmental outreach and communication improvement initiatives. To learn how Dialog Health's solutions are transforming the way organizations communicate and engage, visit dialoghealth.com, call (877) 666-1132, and follow Dialog Health on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Kelly Greacen

[email protected]

978.302.5211

SOURCE Dialog Health