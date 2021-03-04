Healthcare Leader, Ali Bauerlein, Joins Koya Medical's Board of Directors

Ms. Bauerlein brings more than 20 years of experience in the medical technology space as the CFO and co-founder of Inogen, Inc. (INGN), a leading respiratory technology provider. "I am honored to help the Koya Medical team in their mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from chronic lymphedema and venous diseases," said Ms. Bauerlein. "I believe Koya can be a leader in this market with their patient-driven design and innovative technology."

"We are excited to have a seasoned leader in medical innovations and home health join our team," Andy Doraiswamy, CEO

"We are excited to have a seasoned leader in medical innovations and home health join our team," said Andy Doraiswamy, PhD, CEO, Koya Medical. "Ali is an experienced executive with a strong history of building shareholder value in the healthcare domain," said Josh Baltzell, Chairman/Board Director at Koya Medical.

Koya Medical received FDA-clearance for the Dayspring™ system, a prescription only mobile active compression system for the treatment of lymphedema and venous insufficiency. Dayspring is the first digitally connected system with an FDA cleared label enabling patient mobility during use.

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical, founded in 2018, is a privately held healthcare company with a mission to treat lymphedema and venous diseases through innovative patient-centric platforms. For company or product inquiry, visit www.koyamedical.com

SOURCE Koya Medical

Related Links

https://www.koyamedical.com/

