Healthcare Made Easy: MY DR NOW Opens New Clinic in Peoria's Safeway Center

PEORIA, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW, Arizona's most accessible and fastest-growing primary care provider, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest family medicine clinic at 10613 West Olive Avenue, Suite 200, Peoria, AZ 85345, located on the southeast corner of 107th Avenue and Olive in the Safeway shopping center. Doors officially opened Tuesday, October 14, at 8:00 AM, welcoming all families, professionals, and residents with a modern, convenient approach to everyday healthcare.

This new clinic brings a modern, accessible family medicine option to a well-established community. MY DR NOW's presence in this convenient, high-traffic location reinforces its commitment to making healthcare easy to reach—whether that's close to home, work, or the neighborhood shopping center.

"Our mission is simple: healthcare should fit your life, not disrupt it," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Peoria families deserve a clinic that's open when they need it, where they can walk in without waiting weeks for an appointment, and receive quality, affordable care from their doctor every single day."

The clinic offers walk-ins, same-day appointments, extended weekday hours, and weekend availability, making it easier than ever for families to get care on their schedule. By placing clinics in familiar retail hubs, MY DR NOW removes barriers to access while maintaining the personal, community-focused feel of a neighborhood practice.

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

Media Contact:

Glenn Jones

Business Development

MY DR NOW

(480) 677-8282

[email protected]

SOURCE MY DR NOW