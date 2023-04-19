Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market to Reach $21.85 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.85 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high prevalence of Covid-19, especially in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the product demand throughout 2022.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The respiratory protection product segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to the high demand for products, such as N95 respirators and surgical masks.

The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 56.2% in 2022 due to the predominant use of PPE in hospitals along with improving hygiene and safety standards in hospitals, particularly in developing countries.

Europe led the global healthcare PPE market and accounted for 34.3% of the revenue share in 2022. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically increased the product demand in the region.

led the global healthcare PPE market and accounted for 34.3% of the revenue share in 2022. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically increased the product demand in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2023 to 2030 due to factors, such as developing healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing demand for home care facilities.

is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2023 to 2030 due to factors, such as developing healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing demand for home care facilities. Key companies in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacities and geographical reach to fulfill the rising demand due to the global pandemic. For instance, in November 2020 , 3M installed two new production lines at its facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota , to increase the production of N95 respirator masks.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends

Increased product demand due to the global pandemic ultimately strained the supply chain, thereby creating a shortage in the market. However, with the manufacturers increasing their production capacities and several industry participants pivoting their production from their usual products to personal protective equipment (PPE), the supply chain has improved over the past few months.

Organizations, such as the European Commission (EC) and the U.S. FDA, are collaborating with manufacturers and other industry players to increase production. For instance, in March 2020, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the EC agreed to make relevant standards freely and fully available to increase PPE production in Europe.

The long-term impact of the pandemic on the market involves strategic stockpiling of critical PPE supplies, significant growth in the manufacturing capacities of various participants, industrial PPE manufacturing serving the healthcare industry, and a rise in the number of mergers & acquisitions as well as new entrants.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Protective Clothing

Coveralls



Gowns



Others

Respiratory Protection

Surgical Masks



Respirator Masks



Others

Face Protection

Eye Protection

Hand Protection

Disposable Gloves



Durable Gloves

Others

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Russia



Spain



U . K .

K Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Thailand



Malaysia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



South Africa

List of Key Players in Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

3M

DuPont

Honeywell International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

O&M Halyard, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.