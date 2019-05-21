Healthcare Scheduling and Staffing Solution AxxessCARE Now Available in Florida

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AxxessCARE, the revolutionary scheduling and staffing solution, is now available for home healthcare providers in Florida. Created by Axxess, the fastest-growing home healthcare technology company, AxxessCARE has already helped hundreds of agencies complete thousands of patient visits during its pilot phase, which previously included only Texas, Illinois and Massachusetts.

Axxess is methodically introducing AxxessCARE to fine-tune the platform and processes before introducing it to the entire industry. Agencies in Texas, Illinois and Massachusetts can connect with nurses and physical therapists. To start, Florida agencies will only be able to post visits for nurses, but the ability to post visits for physical therapists will be available soon.

"AxxessCARE is a game-changing platform that addresses the most important challenge in home healthcare," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "Through AxxessCARE home healthcare providers can schedule their own staff, and when needed, extend their staffing capabilities and grow their business through access to qualified clinicians to meet patient needs. At the same time, clinicians enjoy a more convenient way to work."

AxxessCARE is seamlessly integrated with AgencyCore, Axxess' secure, HIPAA-compliant software platform, allowing agencies to conveniently post visits for qualified professionals. After downloading the AxxessCARE mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play, clinicians can apply for visits after background checks and license verifications have been completed. Agencies have the flexibility to review and select the most appropriate clinician for each posted visit.

An innovation leader in home healthcare software and solutions, Axxess is the first and only software provider to provide native mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices and has integrated OASIS patient assessment and documentation into the app, enabling clinicians to productively work anywhere and at any time.

"AxxessCARE is intuitive, easy to use and a logical next step in our commitment to meet the needs of agencies and clinicians to modernize the delivery of healthcare in the home," Olajide said. "Axxess is the key to home healthcare success because we are leading innovation and our platform helps our clients focus on patient care."

Through the sophisticated AxxessCARE program, clinician profiles, competencies, expertise, availability and ratings can be viewed by agencies at any time and agencies are able to communicate with interested clinicians, post visits and coordinate care in real-time. AxxessCARE's state-of-the-art electronic visit verification feature helps agencies know when visits are complete so they can review documentation, easily process payments and rate performance.

"With AxxessCARE, agencies can grow their business by accepting more referrals, testing new markets and, most importantly, matching qualified clinicians with patient needs," Olajide said. "We are getting raves from providers who love the convenience of knowing they can access additional qualified staff at their fingertips.

"At the same time, we are getting raves from clinicians who are part of the AxxessCARE network because they can apply for visits that are convenient to their location and schedule, and at rates that work for them," Olajide added.

The AxxessCARE app enables clinicians to complete all visit documentation at the point of care - right in the patient's home – allowing them to complete work faster. They can also easily track past, current and projected earnings.

"We're confident AxxessCARE is the answer to home healthcare staffing shortages by connecting care everywhere," Olajide said.

AxxessCARE is available to Axxess clients who use Axxess AgencyCore software.

About Axxess

Axxess is the fastest-growing home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

SOURCE Axxess

Related Links

https://www.axxess.com

