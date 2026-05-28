Healthcare Secondaries Manager Revelation Partners Appoints Prashant Gangwal as Partner and CFO

SAUSALITO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, the largest secondaries investment manager focused solely on private healthcare, has appointed Prashant Gangwal as partner and chief financial officer.

Before joining Revelation Partners, Gangwal was chief financial officer of Altos Ventures, a San Francisco Bay Area-based registered investment advisor that partners with early to growth stage technology companies in consumer and enterprise sectors. While at Altos, he helped to establish and scale the firm's finance and internal operations infrastructure.

Prashant Gangwal, chief financial officer for Revelation Partners

Before that, Gangwal was chief financial officer, chief compliance officer and part of the founding team at NewView Capital, a venture growth firm invested in high-potential companies across enterprise software, financial technology, and healthcare. NewView was launched in 2018 through one of the largest venture secondary buyout transactions of its kind at the time, providing Gangwal with deep experience in complex secondary transactions, fund formation, and institutional investment operations.

"Prashant has decades of financial leadership and institutional experience in venture capital, private equity and secondaries. We are delighted to welcome him to Revelation Partners as chief financial officer as we continue to build our position as the premier healthcare secondaries manager," said Michael Boggs, managing partner.

Gangwal also held finance leadership roles at SharesPost, a pioneer in private company secondary liquidity markets, and the SharesPost 100 Fund (PRIVX), a secondary-focused investment fund, where he worked on transactions involving private company shares and liquidity solutions for investors and founders. Gangwal has extensive experience operating within SEC-registered investment advisers and overseeing regulated financial and compliance infrastructures.

Gangwal spent most of his early career at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he advised asset management, banking and financial services clients on audit, regulatory and operational matters. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in commerce from the University of Madras in India and a master's degree in accountancy from Miami University in Ohio.

About Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners is the largest secondaries investment manager devoted exclusively to the private healthcare ecosystem. Headquartered in Sausalito, California, Revelation Partners has $2.2 billion of committed capital and invests broadly across all healthcare sub-sectors. The firm offers tailored solutions for shareholders seeking liquidity and companies that need growth capital. With decades of investing experience, deep sector expertise, and an extensive industry network, Revelation Partners is a trusted partner to healthcare investors, companies, founders, and funds. For more information, visit www.revelation-partners.com.

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SOURCE Revelation Partners