Healthcare Specific MSP Medicus IT Acquires Orlando Based CompuTech City

ATLANTA, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta based Medicus IT and Orlando based CompuTech City (CTC) joined forces April 11th, 2019. By uniting these two Managed Service Providers (MSPs), the combined Medicus IT (MIT) organization further establishes its position as one the largest healthcare-focused MSPs nationwide. "The new affiliation further grows our access to technical advancements, financial resources, and improved strategic positioning with vendors and suppliers - all ultimately providing more value to our clients," said Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT.

The Medicus IT and CTC teams will remain the same to ensure continued outstanding IT support for all clients. Dave Patel, Co-Founder and CTO of CTC, will take on the role of Chief Solutions Architect for the combined Medicus IT entity to help further the technological improvements across all MIT locations. Saurin Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of CTC, will be heading up the operations of the Orlando office and will continue as the General Manager, Orlando for MIT. Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT, said, "The addition of the incredibly talented team in Orlando will continue to elevate the level of service and quality solutions MIT can provide as a whole to our clients. Further this addition expands the Medicus IT reach to help our growing clients with their technology needs."

When asked about the integration goals, Chris stated, "People-prioritized decisions remain at the center of our integration goals. We will continue to offer exceptional service to our clients while also focusing on the betterment of our growing team. With the integration of CTC and increase in resources, we can spend more time developing solutions that further our company's purpose: To ease the burden of technology so practices can focus on what matters most – their patients."

About Medicus IT, LLC

Medicus IT is proud to be one of the largest managed services providers in the nation. With primary vertical focus in healthcare informatics, Medicus IT sets itself apart from other providers. Medicus IT is an award-winning company with total commitment to doing the right thing at every step by developing a team of expert technicians dedicated to making IT support simple, ultimately giving practices confidence in their compliance. Medicus IT is privately held and based out of Alpharetta, GA, with locations in Phoenix, AZ and now Orlando, Fl, and can be reached at 678-495-5900 or on the web at www.MedicusIT.com.

About CompuTech City

CompuTech City has an established and specialized team of knowledgeable professionals dedicated to providing relationship-driven IT services exclusively in the Healthcare industry. Since 2002, CTC has been a key component in client success. They prioritize fully understanding client needs and delivering effective and innovative solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Toler

Marketing Manager

Medicus IT

213048@email4pr.com

470-235-3732

SOURCE Medicus IT

Related Links

http://www.MedicusIT.com

