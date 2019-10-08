Healthe, The Global Blue Light Technology And Industry Standards Leader Announces 'Eyesafe®' As New Corporate Name

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global blue light technology and industry standards leader, Healthe, announced the brand's corporate name will be Eyesafe® effective immediately. This name aligns with the company's Eyesafe® standards for blue light filtration and color accuracy and associated Eyesafe® display technology.

"Eyesafe® has consistently been a strong brand name in the electronics industry and the name update aligns our corporate branding with our main lines of business and products, making it easier for our customers and suppliers around the globe," said Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe. "The Eyesafe® mark represents digital display manufacturers' commitment to health and safety in the digital age industry and enables consumers to recognize which products meet requirements for blue light emissions and color performance."

Eyesafe® standards and technology solutions are helping guide manufacturers and component suppliers in consumer electronics in development of display technology. For consumers, the Eyesafe® mark represents the commitment of device manufacturers to human health in the digital age.

"We will continue to build research aimed at better understanding the long-term health impacts of exposure to digital devices, developing industry standards to guide the consumer electronics industry, driving technology solutions across the manufacturing supply chain, and supporting advances in making digital devices safe. Eyesafe® is more than a brand - it's our promise to consumers that Eyesafe® electronics and digital devices are products designed with a health-first mindset," added Barrett.

The company's standards and solutions have been developed in close collaboration with the Eyesafe® Vision Health Advisory Board, a group of world-recognized eye doctors in optometry and ophthalmology.

Eyesafe® and TÜV Rheinland, the world leader in third-party testing for the manufacturing industry, have just announced a meeting of consumer electronics manufacturers for October 29th to learn about blue light health impacts and the new Eyesafe® 1.1 standard, a set of groundbreaking requirements for blue light filtration and color accuracy for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Display Manufacturers (ODMs).

Eyesafe® solutions can be found with world leaders in consumer electronics display and accessory, including Dell with Eyesafe® Display, available with select XPS, Alienware and G-Series models, and ZAGG, the world's largest screen protection company, including VisionGuard with Eyesafe® accessory solutions for phones and tablets.

About Eyesafe®:

Eyesafe® (www.Eyesafe.com), formerly Healthe, is a worldwide supplier of Eyesafe® standards, Eyesafe® technology and Eyesafe® display, a suite of pioneering products and services that are shaping the consumer electronics industry's understanding of device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices. Eyesafe® technology and the associated intellectual property portfolio was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Eyesafe® works to develop technologies and standards in conjunction with leaders in healthcare.

