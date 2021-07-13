HealthEdge Completes Investment in Today's Dental Network, a Premier Dental Practice Network & Support Organization

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC ("HealthEdge"), a healthcare focused private equity fund, and Synergistic Capital Partners ("SCP"), an independent sponsor, announced the completion of an investment in Today's Dental Network ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization. TDN supports a diverse group of best-in-class clinical practices with leading providers offering general dentistry, periodontics, orthodontics, oral surgery, and a full-service dental lab for permanent and removable fixtures through seventeen locations serving Southwest Florida.

"We saw a unique opportunity to create an integrated community dental network platform with the depth and breadth of services, local geographic coverage, and leading technology to deliver a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience," said Dr. Kevin Krause, TDN's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "With the addition of HealthEdge and SCP to the TDN team, we now have experienced investment partners who truly understand our space, share our vision, and can provide the financial backing and operational expertise to help guide our company through its next stages of growth."

HealthEdge Partner Scott Heberlein commented, "With an immediate addressable market in excess of $10 billion in the state of Florida alone and growing, favorable market tends, and more dental practice owners seeking to join multi-specialty DSO platforms, we believe TDN is well positioned to become a leader in the space. We are excited about the opportunity to back a dynamic, talented, and highly skilled clinical management team by providing the capital and operational support needed to expand and grow while providing a world-class patient experience." Josh Hamrick, Vice President of HealthEdge added, "We are pleased to partner with these highly respected practices and look forward to expanding TDN through additional partnership acquisitions in existing and other leading specialty practices across the state of Florida."

Synergistic Capital Partners, Co-Founder, Managing Director, Colin Forde, and Partner, Cory Mims, are excited to support TDN's growth thesis of aggressive expansion via investments in additional general dentistry and sub specialty practices across the Florida marketplace and will work in close partnership with CEO Kevin Krause and the HealthEdge team to identity and execute on suitable targets.

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

