UNRIVALED ANNOUNCES MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER AS THE LEAGUE'S OFFICIAL MEDICAL PARTNER FOR THE 2026 SEASON

Partnership Continues to Extend Care to Players, Staff, and Their Families

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unrivaled presented by Samsung Galaxy announced a dynamic, comprehensive partnership with Mount Sinai Medical Center as the league's official medical provider. The partnership reflects the emphasis Unrivaled continues to place on the health and safety of its players, on and off the court.

Since the league's inaugural season, Mount Sinai's physicians have maintained a strong presence at Unrivaled games and throughout the league's state-of-the-art facility in Miami, Florida. The renewed partnership reinforces Unrivaled's commitment to holistically supporting players and delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary medical care to athletes, staff, and their families.

"Mount Sinai continues to serve as an extraordinary partner for Unrivaled in our second season, providing the trusted quality care that our athletes and their families need," said Unrivaled Commissioner Micky Lawler. "With player health and well-being at the foundation of our player-first approach at Unrivaled, we are grateful for the support from those at Mount Sinai who are just as focused and dedicated to athlete care as we are."

Throughout the season, Mount Sinai's physicians will continue to provide on-site clinical support during games, preseason and postseason physicals, and access to comprehensive medical services, including evaluation, treatment, diagnostic services, imaging, and specialty care as needed. These services are led by an expert, multidisciplinary team of physicians with extensive experience caring for elite athletes.

The Mount Sinai medical leadership team supporting Unrivaled includes:

Danica Vance, MD , Director of Sports Medicine and Assistant Professor, Columbia University Division of Orthopedic Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center

, Director of Sports Medicine and Assistant Professor, Columbia University Division of Orthopedic Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center Pooja Sharma, MD , board-certified, non-operative sports medicine physician at Mount Sinai Medical Center

, board-certified, non-operative sports medicine physician at Mount Sinai Medical Center Medeona Gjergjindreaj, DO, board-certified non-invasive cardiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center

"For more than 75 years, Mount Sinai has remained committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care to our community," said Gino R. Santorio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Medical Center. "Continuing our partnership with Unrivaled reflects our shared values around excellence, innovation, and holistic care. We are proud to support these remarkable athletes and their families throughout the 2026 season."

About Unrivaled:

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launched in January 2025, Unrivaled features the current top women's basketball stars in the world across eight clubs for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. To learn more, visit unrivaled.basketball or contact [email protected].

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

