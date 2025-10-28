Healthgrades Names Mount Sinai Medical Center One of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke, Gastrointestinal, and Pulmonary Care

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized among America's 100 Best Hospitals (Top 2% nationally), Mount Sinai Medical Center announced today that it has achieved numerous national accolades for clinical excellence from Healthgrades for 2026, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital.

Mount Sinai earned four America's 100 Best Hospitals specialty distinctions—Pulmonary Care (2026), Stroke Care (2024–2026), Gastrointestinal Care (2021–2026), and Gastrointestinal Surgery (2024–2026)—and ranked among the top 5 in Florida for:

Stroke Care (#3)

Neurosciences (#4)

Cranial Neurosurgery (#5)

In addition, the medical center was awarded eight Specialty Excellence Awards spanning cardiac, neurosciences, pulmonary, gastrointestinal, and critical care. The medical center ranks among the nation's Top 10% in these disciplines, in addition to cardiology and coronary interventions. Mount Sinai also earned 14 five-star ratings across high-impact procedures and conditions.

These robust achievements place the medical center in the upper echelon of hospitals nationwide for specialty care and reflect the organization's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year.

"Healthgrades' recognition affirms what our patients experience every day: exceptional outcomes delivered by an exceptional team," said Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. "Across cardiac, neurosciences, pulmonary, gastrointestinal, and critical care, our clinicians are raising the bar for quality so South Florida families receive world-class care close to home."

Mount Sinai's achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its 2026 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select hospitals that excel in providing the care they need.

"Healthgrades' specialty awards identify the nation's top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "We're proud to recognize Mount Sinai Medical Center for its consistently superior outcomes in key service areas, including cardiac, neurosciences, pulmonary, gastrointestinal, and critical care."

Consumers can visit Healthgrades' Specialty Excellence Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy, which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

SOURCE Mount Sinai Medical Center