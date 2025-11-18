Mount Sinai Medical Center Achieves HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 Validation

South Florida hospital recognized at the highest level of digital care excellence

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center has achieved HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) Stage 7 validation, the highest level of digital health maturity recognized by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). This distinction places Mount Sinai among a limited number of hospitals that have fully optimized their electronic medical record systems to support safer, faster, and more coordinated patient care.

What this means for patients:

Your care team now has a complete, real-time picture of your health—whether you're in the hospital, visiting a specialist, or recovering at home. This reduces delays, helps avoid repeated tests, supports more accurate treatment decisions, and ensures that your doctors and nurses are always working from the same information.

"Achieving Stage 7 reflects our commitment to clinical excellence and continuous improvement," said Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. "Investing in digital innovation is ultimately about improving patient safety and the experience of care. It ensures our clinicians have the right information at the right time to support the highest-quality decisions."

The EMRAM Stage 7 designation recognizes Mount Sinai's system-wide success in:

Allowing patients to access their health information through digital tools such as MyChart, remote monitoring, and health reminders, making care more convenient and accessible

through digital tools such as MyChart, remote monitoring, and health reminders, making care more convenient and accessible Improving efficiency for clinicians by providing tools for clinical decision-making, real-time alerts, evidence-based order sets, and AI-supported workflows

by providing tools for clinical decision-making, real-time alerts, evidence-based order sets, and AI-supported workflows Providing a fully optimized, secure, and interoperable system that leverages data analytics to ensure the best outcomes for our patients

"This milestone represents years of strong collaboration between our clinical and technology teams," said Tom Gillette, Chief Information Officer at Mount Sinai. "Our priority has been designing digital systems that truly support the clinical workflow, improving clarity, reducing administrative burden, and giving clinicians better insight into each patient's needs."

The EMRAM model is used globally to evaluate how effectively hospitals use digital systems to enhance patient care, clinician support, data security, and organizational performance.

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

