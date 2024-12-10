Healthier Capital Led by Former One Medical CEO Invests in Hyro's Responsible AI Agents for Healthcare

New growth capital, taking total raised by Hyro to $50 million, will advance leading conversational and generative AI solutions across key channels and segments in healthcare

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leader in voice and chat artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, today announced that it has finalized an extension to their Series B funding round led by Healthier Capital, joining previous investors including Macquarie Capital, Liberty Mutual, Twilio Inc. and Black Opal Ventures—bringing the company's total funding to $50 million. With additional capital raised, Hyro will be even further positioned to serve the healthcare sector's soaring demand for responsible voice and chat AI agents, acting as a natural bridge between rising patient expectations for modernized digital services and healthcare enterprises' resource constraints.

Healthier Capital, founded by Amir Dan Rubin, seeks to deliver healthier outcomes for all, partnering with technology-powered innovators to deliver impactful innovation and significant value creation. The Healthier Capital team and Amir Dan Rubin bring significant expertise and experience from across the healthcare industry. Most recently, Amir served as the CEO of technology-powered primary care company, One Medical, which went public in a $1.7B IPO in 2020 before being acquired by Amazon for $3.9B in 2023. Prior to One Medical, Amir served as an EVP at Optum / UnitedHealth Group, as CEO at Stanford University's health system, as COO at UCLA's health system, and in other senior leadership roles.

Hyro has successfully positioned itself as the platform of choice for the world's most innovative and AI-responsible health IT executives, pushing the envelope with conversational technologies while ensuring safeguarded, secure and HIPAA-compliant implementation processes. Off the heels of doubling annual recurring revenue within the healthcare sector over the past 12 months, Hyro looks to expand its presence in the healthcare delivery space while adding new solutions for the payer and pharmaceutical segments. Hyro continues to attract top engineering and other talent to advance its no-code platform for AI-powered call center, web, and mobile solutions, and to source new partnerships, integrations and automated skills.

Throughout 2024, Hyro has continued to onboard leading health systems across the US, including Hackensack Meridian Health, Intermountain Health, Inova Health System, Piedmont Healthcare, Prisma Health, Emory Healthcare, Texas Health Resources and more, as well as to form key strategic partnerships with CRMs and telephony systems – such as Salesforce and Cisco. Hyro's market success stems, in part, from its strong track record of delivering outstanding AI-powered performance to transform the traditional call center experience. Health systems have leveraged Hyro to automate scores of repetitive calls, decreasing operational costs by 35% and securing a fivefold return on investment.

"Healthcare organizations will continue to prioritize efficiency and proven ROI through automation catalyzed by generative AI solutions," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "Our platform blends outstanding conversational experiences with our industry-leading safeguards, including explainability, compliance and control, implementing responsible patient-facing AI agents that earn widespread adoption amongst our clients. Healthier Capital's investment is yet another signal to the market of the steadfast trust we've established in our ability to deliver stellar outcomes at Hyro, catching the attention of Healthier Capital's founder Amir Dan Rubin after his tenure in healthcare innovation. We are thrilled to have the Healthier Capital team in our corner."

Hyro combines the conversational flexibility of LLMs with plug-and-play chat and voice interfaces built through their own proprietary natural language engine consisting of knowledge graphs and computational linguistics. Their Responsible AI-Powered Communications Platform resolves up to 85% of millions of routine patient interactions processed per month, unburdening health systems from operational challenges without sacrificing safety and security. AI agents layer on top of existing omnichannel workflows and data sources to help streamline communications, enhance patient access to services and care, and eliminate client-side maintenance efforts. The skills automated by Hyro, including patient registration, routing, scheduling, IT helpdesk ticketing, frequently-asked-questions, and prescription refills, constitute roughly 60-70% of all calls and messages received by contact center teams. For remaining situations that are more suited for manual intervention, Hyro relays context and information smoothly to live agents, reducing handling time while improving the patient experience.

In 2025, Hyro plans to expand its outbound calling offering to significantly prevent appointment no-shows across the provider landscape, and to encourage patients to switch from reactive to proactive care. Hyro will also bolster its Conversational Intelligence analytics suite which already serves healthcare organizations with actionable insights they can apply to business operations. Unique to conversational and generative AI solutions, Hyro's built-in dashboard includes "voice of the patient" performance metrics, popular trends and explainability surrounding AI outputs, providing full visibility as well as a continuous feedback loop for organizations to successfully optimize their data.

"Hyro's transformational AI solution stands out in its ability to dramatically improve the patient experience, while reducing operational inefficiencies and team member burdens," said Amir Dan Rubin, CEO & Founding Managing Partner of Healthier Capital, who joins Hyro's board as a director. At Healthier Capital, we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Hyro on its mission to reshape patient engagement, with conversational AI, responsibly."

Healthier Capital seeks to advance healthier outcomes for all, partnering with technology-powered healthcare innovators for impactful innovation and significant value creation. Amir Dan Rubin serves as CEO & Founding Managing Partner, launching Healthier Capital after having served as CEO at One Medical | Amazon, EVP at UnitedHealth Group / Optum, CEO at Stanford University's health system, COO at UCLA's health system, COO at Stony Brook University Hospital, and in other senior leadership roles.

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI-Powered Communications Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

