Tampa General Hospital and Hyro Partner to Transform Call Center Operations With Voice AI Agents

Daily call abandonment fell 56% and average wait times dropped 58% after Hyro's AI agents were introduced to optimize patient access and system operations across TGH's experience center.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro , the leader in responsible AI agents for healthcare, today announced a transformative collaboration with Tampa General Hospital (TGH) , one of Florida's most advanced and innovative academic health systems. By incorporating Hyro's suite of agentic AI skills into its administrative operations, including automated calls and messages that accelerate appointment management, scheduling, prescription management, billing inquiries and MyChart support, Tampa General is setting a new standard for patient experience and contact center efficiency across the Southeast.

Tampa General Hospital selected Hyro because of its healthcare-exclusive focus and deep interoperability with its technology stack, including Epic EHR and multiple telephony/CCaaS providers. The health IT team was also encouraged by the strong feedback it received from other leading health system CIOs and CDIOs using Hyro. Within two weeks of the initial go-live date, TGH witnessed a 21% increase in appointments scheduled by its experience center and achieved its lowest call abandonment rate to date, with daily call abandonment declining by 56% (from 34% to 14.9%) and average wait times seeing a 58% reduction (dropping from 6.2 minutes to 2.4 minutes), as Hyro's voice AI Agents guided patients to the right services, eliminated typical points of friction in the care journey, and streamlined scheduling in real time.

"Tampa General is deeply committed to reimagining how we connect with our patients," said Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer at Tampa General Hospital. "Every call, every message, every interaction is an opportunity to make care more accessible and personal. By partnering with Hyro, we've been able to leverage the power of responsible AI agents to meet patients where they are, whether on the phone, online, or via text, and provide them with faster, more intuitive access to the services they need. In just weeks, we've seen a measurable impact with more appointments scheduled, fewer dropped calls, and teams that finally have the bandwidth to focus on higher-value patient interactions. This isn't just about efficiency; it's about restoring the human connection at the heart of healthcare."

As part of the initial rollout, Hyro and TGH focused on appointment management and contextual transfer capabilities, with plans to expand into additional specialty-specific scheduling use cases next. Built on deep collaboration and an efficient deployment model, the partnership between Hyro and TGH achieved rapid time-to-value, launching production-grade AI agents within three months. The teams aligned on a shared framework that streamlined implementation and iteration, while Hyro's agile platform and responsive R&D team quickly optimized workflows based on real-world patient interactions specific to TGH. The result was a smooth go-live and measurable value within a short timeframe. This tight loop of trust, feedback, and adaptation has been key to the partnership's early success.

"Our partnership with Tampa General demonstrates what's possible when two innovative organizations align around a shared mission, making patient communication as seamless and human as it should be," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "From day one, the TGH team approached this project with clarity, urgency, and collaboration. They knew exactly what problems they wanted to solve and moved with incredible speed to make it happen. Together, we deployed production-grade AI agents in record time, proving that responsible AI doesn't have to be slow or experimental, it can move as fast as healthcare needs it to. This partnership shows that when you pair a focused team with agile technology, you can increase access, reduce friction, and deliver real value in weeks, not years."

Hyro continues to lead the AI-powered patient communications space, focusing on performance over promises across 40+ health systems. In recent months, the company has reported 5-11x returns on AI investment (ROAI) with leading partners, including Inova Health and Baptist Health, while expanding its footprint through new collaborations such as Sutter Health , further validating Hyro's scalability across large, complex provider networks.

Across the industry, healthcare call centers remain overwhelmed by repetitive inquiries that drain resources and delay access. Hyro's agentic technology tackles this challenge by intelligently identifying patient objectives and connecting them to the right source of care through the most efficient pathway - whether resolving end-to-end scheduling requests, transitioning seamlessly from call to text, or escalating to a live agent with full contextual awareness. This approach has reduced call abandonment by 88%, enabled AI agents to resolve 85% of routine interactions, and empowered 79% of patients to self-serve online. Following its recent $45 million strategic growth round , Hyro is expanding its Responsible AI Agent platform to power proactive outreach and clinical workflow automation across the entire patient lifecycle, cementing its leadership in the shift toward proactive, intelligent healthcare communications.

