Honored for advancing patient engagement, Hyro's Responsible AI Agent Platform automates 60–85% of patient inquiries across voice, chat, mobile apps and SMS to reduce wait times, ease staff burden, and streamline access to care.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro , the leader in responsible AI agents for healthcare, today announces its Responsible AI Agent Platform is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2025 winner. The program showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the industry. Hyro's Responsible AI Agent Platform was chosen as a winner because it demonstrated an innovative solution that has the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the healthcare industry.

Hyro Named a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2025 Winner

Hyro's award-winning solution is its Responsible AI Agent Platform, designed to automate the high-volume, repetitive interactions that overwhelm health systems and frustrate patients. Built specifically for healthcare, Hyro's voice and chat agents handle 60–85% of inbound and outbound inquiries across triage, scheduling, FAQs, billing, prescription management and more, reducing 8–12 minute wait times and easing the burden on understaffed call centers that oftentimes slow patients down. The platform ingests data from websites, PDFs, EHRs, APIs, and other sources, mapping it into a dynamic knowledge graph enhanced by Hyro's proprietary Small Language Model and layered LLM capabilities. This architecture enables highly accurate, adaptive conversations while eliminating client-side implementation and ongoing maintenance, as the agents auto-update with content changes. With deep Epic interoperability, HIPAA/SOC-2 compliance, and production-ready deployments across 45+ enterprise health systems, Hyro delivers a scalable, reliable, and responsible path to modern patient engagement.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fierce Healthcare for our commitment to improving how patients access care," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "Too many patients struggle to schedule appointments, navigate patient portals, or get timely support because health system contact centers are overwhelmed. Our responsible AI agents are designed to remove those barriers, giving patients faster, clearer, and more proactive pathways to the services they need, whenever they need them. This award reinforces our mission to move care forward by making access simple, seamless, and truly patient-centered."

"From personalized medicine to AI, technology is revolutionizing our industry and improving patient outcomes," says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. "This year's winners represent that spirit of innovation, and we're excited to celebrate them," says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI-Powered Communications Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. To learn more, visit www.hyro.ai

