Healthier Eating Leads To Improved Learning

Simple Math A healthy lunch + healthy snacks = healthy learning. So whether the little one is heading off to school for the first time or one is going off to college, they will need a nutritious lunch, as well as some healthy snacks to fuel their day and stimulate neural activity.

Power Your Lunchbox (PYL)

Start with a nutritious lunch. Crispy Fruit Freeze-dried snacks are the perfect complement to any healthy lunch. Parents who will be packing their kids' lunches should check out the 6th annual Power Your Lunchbox campaign from Produce for Kids . This campaign has been growing exponentially since its inception with more parents making the promise to pack a healthier lunch for their kids.

"We are proud to be one of the founding sponsors of this wonderful campaign that promotes packing healthier school lunches, which aligns perfectly with our mission of using food as a force for good," said Angela Liu, Crispy Green Founder and CEO.

Healthy Snacks to Ignite Learning

Make sure students have a bag or two of Crispy Fruit Freeze-dried fruit snacks in their backpacks to keep those neurons firing and to provide a healthy boost. This one-ingredient, no-sugar-added snack will keep them energized. From pre-schooler to grad student, this snack satisfies!

Packing along real fruit that snacks like a chip to school or any other extra-curricular activity will make it easy for the kiddos to stay away from other, less healthy snacks.

Win A Crispy Green Backpack Filled with Crispy Fruit!

This year, fans can win a Crispy Green backpack filled with Crispy Fruit snacks! Contest runs through the end of September. For more information about the contest, visit www.crispygreen.com.

100% Pure Fruit

Crispy Fruit freeze-dried fruit snacks are 100% pure fruit. Delicious, sweet fruit flavor that snacks like a chip. Choose from seven great flavors—apple, pear, banana, cantaloupe, mango, pineapple and tangerine. All Crispy Fruit flavors are available in a convenient 6-pack – six single-serving bags (MSRP: $7.99) or individual, single-serving "Grab & Go" bags (MSRP: $1.49 each) that provide approximately one serving of fruit and 60 calories or less per bag.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest Nielsen research, ending 6/30/19. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food). Crispy Green's purpose is to provide the highest quality, natural food products and inspire others to live a healthy and better life.

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon and Kroger.com. For more information, visit CrispyGreen.com. Check out SmartLifeBites.com for healthy tips, recipes and lifestyle information. Follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

