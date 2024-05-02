Healthly Offers Strategic Partnerships for Independent Physician Associations to Take Advantage of Advanced Economics

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthly , a future-forward healthcare organization, announces a new partnership pathway for Independent Physician Associations (IPAs) in Southern California to leverage their access to advanced economics via Healthly's Restricted Knox-Keene license.

By partnering with Healthly, IPAs can leverage a reimbursement infrastructure for value-based care that has historically been unavailable to them without years of effort and a considerable financial investment. Through Healthly, IPAs can participate in larger fund pools that fully reward them for improving patient outcomes and can stay with their existing Management Service Organization (MSO). Healthly explains how this business model works and why it is a catalyst for physician empowerment in their white paper, "Practice Medicine Your Way."

"IPAs who partner with us are better positioned to provide their physicians support and access to resources, which not only provide exceptional, preventive care for their patients but help achieve work-life balance," said Ben Quirk, Founder and CEO of Healthly. "Value-based economics reduce major barriers for physicians who want to treat patients, which expands access to care for many Californians. When IPAs partner with us, they join over 1,000 providers and facilities in-network, and can offer their services to a wider, diverse panel because Healthly contracts with 11 health plans."

Additionally, Healthly is uniquely positioned to help physicians become certified in Lifestyle Medicine, a scientifically proven approach to preventing and treating chronic diseases through lifestyle interventions.

"In America's traditional medical practice, the physician often doesn't have the time or resources to dive deep enough into the patient's lifestyle, and goes directly to the medication or surgical route because it's faster. This is one of the reasons our healthcare system is broken," said Dr. Wayne Dysinger, Healthly's Chief Medical Officer. "The path to restoring healthcare starts with physicians who have the financial security and alignment of incentives to operate their practice differently; with Healthly, we give IPAs the contracts and support to provide consistent, quality care from the initial consultation through treatment and health maintenance."

About Healthly

At Healthly, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by empowering doctors to devote more time and attention to their patients, ensuring that each individual receives the comprehensive care they deserve. We are committed to developing innovative solutions that streamline administrative tasks and promote efficient medical practices, ultimately fostering a nurturing environment for optimal patient well-being and satisfaction. Together, we strive to build a brighter, healthier future for all. For more information, visit www.healthlymedical.com .

Healthly owns Restricted Knox-Keene Health Plan Access Senior HealthCare, Inc.

SOURCE Healthly