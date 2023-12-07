Healthsharing is an Affordable Health Insurance Alternative

News provided by

Liberty HealthShare

07 Dec, 2023, 15:15 ET

  • Healthcare costs in U.S. expected to increase 7% in 2024
  • Liberty HealthShare offers sharing programs starting at just $89 a month
  • Non-profit ministry serves Christians across America

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, Americans, already facing tight family budgets due to inflation, are trying to figure out how to afford higher healthcare costs for 2024.

Whether they get health insurance through their employer or a government-managed marketplace, costs are increasing. According to PwC's annual research report, healthcare costs will rise 7% in 2024. That's on top of increases of 6% and 5.5% in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Continue Reading
Healthsharing provides Christians with freedom, financial peace and community.
Healthsharing provides Christians with freedom, financial peace and community.
What comes with a Liberty HealthShare membership?
What comes with a Liberty HealthShare membership?

Depending on whether they work for a large company or a small business, workers who get insurance from their employer are looking at annual increases in their share of the premiums ranging from $500 to $2,500 for a family of four. That's a 7% jump for family premiums.

For families who buy health insurance through the government marketplace without subsidies, it's even more. According to healthcare.gov, the average monthly premium for a 40-year-old couple with two children ranges from $1,275 a month for a "bronze" plan to $1,837 for a "gold" plan. On top of that, deductibles and co-insurance would add thousands of dollars more to their costs, nearly $10,000 in some cases.

In comparison, Liberty HealthShare's Liberty Connect sharing program has a monthly sharing contribution of just $771 for a 40-year-old Christian couple with two children and an annual unshared amount of just $3,000 with a 15% co-share.

The lowest-cost Liberty HealthShare program, Liberty Freedom, is a catastrophic program designed for healthy Christian adults 35 and under who are looking for support during life's unexpected health crises. Monthly share amounts start at an affordable $89 for an individual.

"So many people, even if they have an employer-sponsored plan, tell us that they can't afford the premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs of health insurance," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries.

"Our programs were designed to make the Christian tradition of sharing available and affordable to all people of faith," he added.

Morrow acknowledged that making healthcare decisions are difficult. He suggests doing research and comparing offerings from both insurance companies and healthsharing ministries during the open enrollment period.

"I encourage people to call and talk with our enrollment specialists to discuss their options. We would rather someone make an informed, prayerful decision, even if that choice isn't Liberty HealthShare, than discover later that healthsharing isn't a good fit for their family," Morrow said.

In addition to affordable costs, core Liberty HealthShare programs also include free access to telehealth for both physical and mental health as well as significant discounts on prescriptions, dental and vision care and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of Christian health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the biblical values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare

Also from this source

Liberty HealthShare Employees Spread Christmas Cheer

Liberty HealthShare Employees Spread Christmas Cheer

Liberty HealthShare's Canton employees helped spread Christmas cheer to brighten the holidays for the less fortunate in the community. Liberty...
Liberty HealthShare Launches Catastrophic Sharing Program

Liberty HealthShare Launches Catastrophic Sharing Program

Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today launched a new catastrophic sharing program designed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.