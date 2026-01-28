Patrick Gregory, Lovel Mejia Elected to Liberty HealthShare Board of Directors

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, the nation's most-comprehensive healthcare sharing ministry, announced today that two new members have been elected to its Board of Directors.

Patrick Gregory, of Montgomery, Ala.; and Lovel Mejia, of Cottage Grove, Tenn., have joined the non-profit board. These additions increase the board to seven members.

Patrick Gregory (left) and Lovel Mejia have been elected to Liberty HealthShare's Board of Directors.

"I am excited to welcome Patrick and Lovel to our board," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "Patrick brings the knowledge he has gained from marketing leadership roles as well as work in faith-based strategic planning. Lovel offers insight from his work in business and as a teacher. I look forward to their contributions on our Board of Directors."

Patrick Gregory, vice president and chief marketing officer of Faulkner University (Montgomery, Ala.) since 2022, has more than 40 years of experience in marketing and video production. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism from Troy State University and a Graduate Certificate in marketing strategy from Cornell University.

Lovel Mejia, a lumber inspector for Wagler and Sons Sawmill (Cottage Grove, Tenn.), also has experience working in sales and marketing, information technology and as an elementary school teacher. He is pursuing a Christian Counseling certification through the National Christian Counselors Association.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance. Members enjoy the freedom to choose their own providers while participating in a compassionate, Christian community. Transparency and stewardship are central, with programs tailored for families, seniors, and individuals. It offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families.

Liberty HealthShare ranks among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability. It is the only health sharing organization in the United States to hold both Candid's 2025 GuideStar Gold Seal and Charity Navigator's 4-Star rating. Additionally, it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates health sharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare