Liberty HealthShare Opens Applications for Third Round of Sharing Hearts Fund Grants

Applications accepted through May 15; up to $50,000 available for Stark County pediatric wellness support

CANTON, Ohio, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® has announced the opening of applications for the Sharing Hearts Fund for Pediatric Wellness, a charitable arm of the healthcare sharing ministry that provides support to Stark County families with medical needs related to pediatric wellness.

These important wellness procedures include physical exams, dental exams and teeth cleaning, vision exams and eyeglasses, and hearing tests.

Since its launch in 2025, The Sharing Hearts Fund awarded almost $25,000 in grants to 10 families in Stark County for medical and dental care. Up to $50,000 is available in this third round of funding.

"Liberty HealthShare is blessed to be able to support children with important medical needs that they otherwise would have to forego due to cost," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "This is our way to be a force for good in our hometown."

Families seeking funding will go through a simple application process during which they will identify their needed procedure and explain their financial need. The application is available on the Sharing Hearts Fund website at www.libertyhealthshare.org/sharing-hearts. Paper applications will also be available at Liberty HealthShare, 4455 Hills & Dales Rd. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. All applications received by 5 p.m. on May 15 will be considered for this third round of funding. Applicants must reside in Stark County, Ohio and demonstrate financial need.

Grant requests will be reviewed by the Sharing Hearts Fund's Application Review Committee, made up of Stark County leaders who work in fields related to the well-being of residents, including representatives from social service agencies and churches. In addition to Morrow and Amy Hagan, Liberty HealthShare vice president of medical services, committee members include Jenn Warner, executive director, Legacy Project of Stark County; Scott Schnyders, chief executive officer, Refuge of Hope; Amanda Anschutz, president, Compassion Delivered, and Rev. Walter Moss, retired senior pastor, Canton Foursquare Church.

All dollars awarded are generated through donations and grants that are separate and distinct from the operational funding of the Liberty HealthShare ministry.

Anyone wishing to support the Sharing Hearts Fund can make tax deductible donations on Liberty HealthShare's website.

About the Sharing Hearts Fund for Pediatric Wellness

According to national public health data, many families delay preventive pediatric care due to cost barriers. One survey found that about one-quarter of families missed or delayed well-child visits in part due to cost. Research also indicates that out-of-pocket costs are linked with lower use of preventative medical services, underscoring cost as a barrier to children receiving needed care. The Sharing Hearts Fund for Pediatric Wellness was created by Liberty HealthShare in 2025 to help close that gap for uninsured and under-resourced households.

For more information about the Sharing Hearts Fund, contact Diana Willey at (330) 942-0268 or [email protected].

About Liberty HealthShare

Founded in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a national Christian medical cost-sharing ministry serving members across the United States. It provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance for families, seniors, and individuals. Members enjoy the freedom to choose their own providers while participating in a compassionate, Christian community.

Liberty HealthShare, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is the only healthsharing ministry to have earned both a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a GuideStar Gold Seal from Candid, the nation's leading non-profit evaluators, for its operational excellence, transparency, and accountability.

Important Disclosure: Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

