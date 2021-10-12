Healthtech Analytics Leader Jeff Fuller to Present on Future of Patient Experience at Enhancing Patient Experience with Digital Innovation Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader CipherHealth announced today that Jeff Fuller , vice president, analytics solutions, will deliver a groundbreaking session on the future of patient experience at the Enhancing Patient Experience with Digital Innovation virtual conference on October 14.

Fuller will deliver the session, "Conversational Context: Patient Experience Beyond the Bedside," detailing the application of patient experience as a crucial component of Continuity of Care. He will explore how Continuity of Experience is necessary for hospitals to build confidence and trust with their patients, leading to better outcomes. Session attendees will:

Identify how to innovate your patient experience strategy, driving measurable impact through personalized conversations and relationships

Discuss the benefits of treating individuals as consumers, monitoring their needs and wants, and factoring that influence into actions to improve value

Identify best practices for getting to know your patients at scale, providing the customized experiences they want while reducing the burden on your staff

Fuller has more than 24 years' experience in healthcare operations and analytics. An expert in innovative analytics solutions, Fuller seeks innovation in health transformation through the lens of whole-person health and high-value care.

CipherHealth is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the 2021 Enhancing Patient Experience with Digital Innovation conference, organized by BII World. The virtual event is scheduled for Oct. 13 - 14, running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT both days. To learn more and to register, visit px-digital.com .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

