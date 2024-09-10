HealthTrackRx Appoints Leading Healthcare Growth Stage CFO Cary McNamara

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced the appointment of Cary McNamara as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, McNamara will be focused on driving the company's financial strategy and supporting its continued growth and innovation.

"With his extensive experience in the healthcare industry and proven track record of financial leadership, Cary is the ideal addition to our executive team," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers nationwide."

A seasoned financial expert, McNamara has over a decade of CFO experience. He served most recently as CFO of Shearwater Health, a global healthcare solutions organization focused on expanding clinical capacity worldwide. Before Shearwater, he served as CFO of numerous growth-stage companies in the healthcare space, including Alteon Health, i2i Population Health, eDo Interactive, and Agilum Healthcare Intelligence. He received his B.A., summa cum laude, from The Citadel and a master's in accountancy from Belmont University.

"I am thrilled to join HealthTrackRx and contribute to its mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative diagnostic testing," said Cary McNamara. "The company's commitment to excellence and leadership in molecular diagnostics makes this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with the team to drive financial success and support the company's strategic goals."

About HealthTrackRx

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast to coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-morning testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For over twenty years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advanced pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit https://www.healthtrackrx.com/.

