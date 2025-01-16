HealthTrackRx Expands Operations with New Campus at UPS Healthcare Labport Facility in Louisville, Enhancing Capabilities for Faster, More Affordable Diagnostic Testing

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic laboratory for infectious diseases, today announced the opening of its newest campus at the state-of-the-art UPS Healthcare Labport facility in Louisville. This expansion represents a significant step in HealthTrackRx's mission of Getting People Healthier Faster, enabling faster, more affordable infection testing nationwide.

HealthTrackRx's journey has been defined by a relentless pursuit of speed and accuracy in diagnostics. Traditionally, diagnosing routine infections has relied on slow, often imprecise methods, leading to the overprescription of antibiotics and the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections. HealthTrackRx's advanced RT-PCR technology can accurately identify the cause of infections—bacterial, viral, or fungal—and detect antibiotic resistance by the next morning, anywhere in the U.S. This empowers clinicians to deliver more effective, targeted treatments, reducing reliance on broad-spectrum antibiotics and vastly improving patient care and recovery.

"UPS Healthcare has been essential in bringing next-morning, life-changing diagnostics to clinicians and patients nationwide," said Martin Price, CEO of HealthTrackRx. "With our new campus at UPS Healthcare Labport, we'll be able to serve even more communities across the country and ensure more patients get healthier faster with affordable, high-quality testing results that directly impact care decisions."

HealthTrackRx's lab project with UPS in Louisville launched in 2022, transforming diagnostic access and treatment practices nationwide. By co-locating in Louisville, HealthTrackRx receives UPS specimen deliveries beginning at 1 a.m., and processes overnight to provide next-morning results to clinics from coast to coast. This model has revolutionized infection treatment for thousands of providers, who now rely on HealthTrackRx's rapid diagnostics to inform therapy. The success of this initiative prompted HealthTrackRx to move the bulk of its operations base to Louisville and integrate comprehensively with UPS's broad logistics solutions platform.

"Diagnostic treatment is evolving with the need for faster response times," said John Bolla, President of UPS Healthcare. "We're building new and differentiated capabilities like UPS Healthcare Labport to help our customers improve patient care and are thrilled to work with innovative labs like HealthTrackRx."

With this continued commitment to innovation and national access, HealthTrackRx and UPS Healthcare are positioned to reshape the infectious disease diagnostics landscape. Together, they are creating a healthcare model that supports faster and more informed treatment decisions, ensuring patients nationwide receive timely, accurate care.

