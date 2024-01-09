HealthTrackRx Recognized as SafePath Children's Advocacy Center Child Abuse Prevention Partner of the Year

Supporting children, families, and the organizations they turn to in our communities is a pivotal part of our culture and aligns with our vision of "Getting People Healthier Faster."

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, is honored to have been awarded the SafePath Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) Child Abuse Prevention Partner of the Year.

At HealthTrackRx, the ethos of community support aligns seamlessly with the company's core vision of "Getting People Healthier Faster." The prestigious acknowledgment from SafePath CAC underscores HealthTrackRx's unwavering commitment to fostering safer communities and advocating for children's well-being.

SafePath CAC, dedicated to creating abuse-free environments for children, bestowed this honor in recognition of HealthTrackRx's consistent partnership and unwavering support. Over the past year, HealthTrackRx has played a pivotal role in numerous collaborative endeavors, including co-sponsoring the CAC-Atlanta's impactful "Corral for the Cause" Gala and participating in various fundraising initiatives across North Texas and the greater Louisville area.

Community engagement is at the heart of HealthTrackRx's values, demonstrated by the collective efforts of its employees who dedicated an impressive 320 in-person volunteer hours in 2023. Furthermore, the organization contributed a generous sum of $80,000 distributed among four CAC locations: Atlanta, North Texas, Greater Louisville, and L.A.

Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx emphasized, "Our commitment extends beyond the realms of healthcare. It embraces a responsibility to support and nurture the communities where we operate and reside. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to positively impacting the lives of our most vulnerable asset — children."

HealthTrackRx is deeply honored by this distinction and remains steadfast in its pledge to champion child welfare and contribute to a healthier and safer world for all.

About HealthTrackRx

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast-to-coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-morning testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advanced pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit https://www.healthtrackrx.com/.

