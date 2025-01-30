HealthTrackRx Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier infectious disease laboratory, is excited to announce key leadership updates designed to position the company for continued growth and scalability. These changes reflect HealthTrackRx's commitment to building a world-class management team and optimizing organizational range to meet the demands of its rapidly accelerating operations and initiatives.

The company has promoted Cary McNamara and Lynn Neff to expanded leadership roles and welcomed Isai Senthil to the team, each of whom will support a structure focused on its unifying mission of "Getting People Healthier Faster."

Cary McNamara has been promoted to President & CFO and will continue overseeing Finance and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), while taking on oversight of Commercial and Clinical functions. Lynn Neff, promoted to Executive Vice President & COO, will lead the day-to-day operations of key areas, including Research & Development, Lab Operations, Logistics, Human Resources, and Information Technology. Additionally, Isai Senthil has joined HealthTrackRx as Chief Legal Officer, bringing extensive expertise to further enhance the company's capacity for scale and innovation. Prior to joining HealthTrackRx, Senthil served in senior executive roles at VillageMD, and Summit Health/CityMD.

Martin Price, CEO of HealthTrackRx, emphasized the importance of these changes: "As HealthTrackRx continues to scale and expand its footprint, it is critical that we evolve our leadership structure to better support our growing team and initiatives. By adding layers of leadership and welcoming exceptional talent like Isai Senthil, we are not only strengthening our management capabilities but also reinforcing our ability to deliver industry-leading Next Morning diagnostic services to our clients and their patients."

These leadership updates reflect HealthTrackRx's proactive approach to managing growth while maintaining its focus on innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional client service. With a restructured and expanded management team, HealthTrackRx is well-positioned to continue its leadership in infectious disease diagnostics and beyond.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's premier infectious disease laboratory delivering next-morning results through its advanced PCR-based testing solutions. Committed to "Getting People Healthier Faster," the company partners with healthcare providers nationwide to improve patient outcomes, reduce total care costs, and promote better stewardship of antibiotics. For more information, please visit https://www.healthtrackrx.com.

