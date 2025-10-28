HealthTree Foundation Expands Personalized Care Tools with AI-Powered Treatment Options Finder

The HealthTree Treatment Options Finder Helps Blood Cancer Patients Understand and Compare Evidence-Based Therapies

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree Foundation, a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing cures for blood cancers through innovative technology, announces the launch of its AI-powered Treatment Options Finder, a new feature within HealthTree Cure Hub designed to give patients and their care teams a clear view of available therapies at every stage of their disease.

Navigating treatment decisions in blood cancer can be overwhelming. Patients often face multiple options without knowing which might best apply to their personal situation. The HealthTree Treatment Options Finder organizes this complex information into a patient-friendly view, showing therapies relevant to their specific disease type, stage, and treatment history.

By integrating real-world patient data with validated FDA and NCCN treatment guidelines and the latest research evidence, the Treatment Options Finder uses AI to help patients prepare for meaningful conversations with their physicians and make more informed choices about their care.

"Making treatment decisions can be one of the most stressful moments in a blood cancer patient's journey," said Jenny Ahlstrom, Founder and CEO of HealthTree Foundation. "With the Treatment Options Finder, patients can clearly see what personalized therapies are available and feel more confident walking into their next doctor's appointment for shared decision-making."

"We're harnessing AI and clean patient data to simplify a very complex process," said Juan Pablo Capdevila, CTO of HealthTree Foundation. "This tool doesn't just list therapies—it delivers options tailored to a patient's individual disease profile."

"Especially for the 80% of patients being seen in community oncology centers, where oncologists manage a wide range of cancers, this tool can help surface blood cancer treatment options that might otherwise be overlooked in busy practices," Ahlstrom added. "When patients understand their treatment choices, they can partner more effectively with their doctors to make informed and optimal care decisions that ultimately get us closer to cures."

About HealthTree Foundation

HealthTree Foundation is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving outcomes and finding cures for blood cancers through cutting-edge technology, patient education, community services and research collaboration. The foundation's HealthTree Cure Hub provides a powerful patient data portal where thousands of patients contribute real-world data, enabling researchers to drive lifesaving discoveries. HealthTree is revolutionizing cancer care and accelerating cures by uniting patients and researchers. For more information, visit healthtree.org .

SOURCE HealthTree Foundation