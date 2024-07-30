HealthWell Foundation Achieves One Million Patients Assisted Milestone

One Million Underinsured American's Assisted through HealthWell's Programs and Services

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, has achieved a significant milestone by providing financial assistance to one million patients to help them afford critical, often lifesaving, medical treatments.

Since awarding its first grant in 2004, the HealthWell Foundation has provided medication copayment and insurance premium assistance across more than 90 disease areas, including over 30 oncology funds and special initiative funds for pediatrics and cancer-related behavioral health.

"While we are humbled that we have been able to provide one million underinsured Americans with critical support, we anxiously await the day when our nation's health care system is transformed and our services are no longer needed," said David L. Knowlton, HealthWell Foundation Board Chair. "But as long as there are patients who need our services, we will continue to carry out our mission to provide a financial lifeline for underinsured Americans so they can access medical treatments they otherwise could not afford."

"I am so very grateful to have been awarded a grant by the HealthWell Foundation for my cardiomyopathy medication. The grant for a period of one year for $10,000.00 is a major blessing to my family and will ultimately save my life," said grant recipient, Susanne S. of Jacksonville, Florida.

She continued, "When my husband and I learned how much the medications would cost, he said, "We're going to have to sell the house." When the medication arrived, my husband brought in the mail and had tears in his eyes. He said to me, "Is this what I think it is?" I opened the package and there were tears of joy in both our eyes. There was my prescription for 30 days for both my medications with a no copay label attached! Your generosity is extremely overwhelming. Thank you doesn't seem to be enough but, Thank You!"

HealthWell Foundation was established in 2003 to address a serious gap in the American health care system. Underinsured patients too often must pay exorbitant deductibles, copayments and other out-of-pocket costs. Many patients with serious, chronic, or life-altering illnesses face impossible decisions about paying for their medicine or paying for rent or food.

Multiple surveys and research show underinsured Americans struggle to afford medication. The Commonwealth Fund Health Care Affordability Survey showed that many Americans have inadequate health insurance coverage — and the result has led to delayed or forgone care, significant medical debt, and worsening health problems.

Knowlton said, "No one should go without the medication they need because their health insurance is not enough. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments. Grants range from several hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars; some patients may receive multiple grants."

Knowlton thanked HealthWell Foundation's individual and corporate donors for enabling the organization to reach the one million patient milestone.

"The support of our donors is a testimony to the importance of our work and their faith in our ability to execute effectively and efficiently on our mission. We believe their trust is a direct result of the integrity and high standards with which we operate," Knowlton said. "Our commitment to compliance with all federal rules and regulations governing charitable copay assistance programs is unwavering. We go to great lengths to exceed this guidance in terms of compliance, efficiency, ethical behavior, and financial transparency."

To learn more about HealthWell programs and robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org. To share your HealthWell Foundation story, please visit From Those We Serve.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

