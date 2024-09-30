HealthWell Foundation Announces Membership into the National Health Council

Membership Aligns with HealthWell's Vision to Ensure that No Patient Goes without Health Care Because They Cannot Afford It

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, announced today that it has become a member of the National Health Council (NHC), a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting affordable, high-value, sustainable, equitable health care.

As a member of the NHC, HealthWell joins more than 170 health-related organizations focusing on sharing best practices with regard to the country's health care system.

"We are excited to welcome the HealthWell Foundation as a member of the NHC. HealthWell's mission to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases is admirable and ideally suited to inform the patient community and stakeholders on priorities for health equity, access, affordability, and sustainable care," said National Health Council Chief Executive Officer, Randall L. Rutta. "We look forward to collaborating with HealthWell on an array of strategic initiatives to expand health care for all Americans."

David L. Knowlton, Board Chair of the HealthWell Foundation, said HealthWell is honored to become a member of the NHC.

"We look forward to engaging with the NHC and its constituents to further advance our mission. We applaud the efforts of the NHC and believe that we will quickly become a valued partner. Working with member organizations, we hope to bring much needed assistance to underserved communities and provide relief to patients and caregivers facing financial hardships resulting from a chronic or life-altering illness."

To learn more about HealthWell programs and how you can support our life-changing work, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the National Health Council

Created by and for patient organizations more than 100 years ago, the National Health Council (NHC) brings diverse organizations together to forge consensus and drive patient-centered health policy. We promote increased access to affordable, high-value, sustainable health care. Made up of more than 170 national health-related organizations and businesses, the NHC's core membership includes the nation's leading patient organizations. Other members include health-related associations and nonprofit organizations including the provider, research, and family caregiver communities; and businesses representing biopharmaceutical, device, diagnostic, generic drug, and payer organizations. Learn more at: https://nationalhealthcouncil.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than one million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

