HealthWell Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Help, Healing and Hope for America's Underinsured

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides financial assistance for inadequately insured Americans, is proud to celebrate twenty years of providing help, healing and hope by offering a financial lifeline to underinsured Americans to assist them in accessing critical, often lifesaving, medical treatments.

HealthWell Foundation's mission is to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases. Over the past two decades, the Foundation has provided approximately $4 billion* in financial support through more than 1.4 million* grants to access life-changing medications and treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford.

"In 2003, the HealthWell Foundation was established with the vision to ensure that NO patient goes without health care because they cannot afford it. That was 20 years ago and, today, we are honored to have provided a financial lifeline to over 900,000* patients and families who were faced with difficult decisions of whether they could afford the medical treatments they, or their loved one, needed – choices no one should have to make simply because their health insurance was not enough," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell President & Chief Executive Officer. "It's truly humbling to know that our impact is the result of the selfless generosity of our individual and corporate donors who share our passion to assist underinsured Americans who have nowhere else to turn. Thank you for helping us carry out our mission to reduce financial barriers to care for patients with chronic and life-altering diseases."

To commemorate HealthWell's 20th anniversary, the Foundation is honored to share stories from a few of its grateful grant recipients whose lives were touched by HealthWell. Their stories are truly inspirational, and the Foundation is thankful for their willingness to share so that others may know that they are not alone. There is someone who can help – that someone is HealthWell.

"Thank you to all of our grant recipients for allowing us to provide Help, Healing and HOPE along your health care journey," said Zodet. "Our ability to assist patients in accessing and staying on their prescribed medical treatments would have been impossible without the trust and support of our donors. Their continued support of our mission is a testimony to the high ethical standards with which we have, and will continue to, run our programs. Operating in full compliance with the federal guidance that governs the copayment assistance industry is, and always has been, the cornerstone of our operations."

Earlier this fall, HealthWell was honored to announce that it was recognized for its past and continued commitment to assisting oncology patients in the White House Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet (published September13). In addition, HealthWell recently published its 2022 Annual Report highlighting its impact on America's underinsured, program innovation, and operational integrity. To learn more about HealthWell's 2022 achievements, visit: https://bit.ly/45ZaZPe.

To learn how you can support HealthWell's mission to reduce financial barriers to care, visit: https://bit.ly/3QxTXSN.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 900,000* underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion* in financial support through more than 1.4 million* grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

