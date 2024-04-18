HealthWell Foundation Invited to Participate in The White House Minority Health Forum

HealthWell's Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein, to Attend and Engage in Breakout Session

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, is honored to announce its participation in the White House Minority Health Forum taking place today, April 18, 2024. Alan Klein, HealthWell Foundation Chief Development Officer, will attend the Forum and participate in the breakout session: Making Innovation & Research Work for Everyone.

The White House Minority Health Forum aims to highlight progress, discuss challenges, and identify new actions from the federal government and the private sector to improve health outcomes and reduce health inequities. The Office of Science & Technology Policy will convene key health leaders, advocates, physicians, researchers, and administration officials for the Forum.

"We were honored by The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy's invitation to take part in this critical discussion among key health leaders," said HealthWell Foundation Board Chair, David L. Knowlton. "We are pleased to be represented among this prestigious group by our Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein, who devotes a great deal of his time to determining where there are gaps in health care. Since 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has worked diligently to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured American's who would otherwise forgo critical, often lifesaving, medical treatments due to cost. As a resource for the Cancer Moonshot initiative, we have committed to launching new programs to improve health outcomes and health inequities for oncology patients and look forward to continuing timely discussions with key stakeholders to identify new opportunities to serve those in need."

View the livestream discussion today at 11:30 a.m. ET here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3PWXqbQ_qk. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

