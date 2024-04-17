HealthWell Foundation Initiates Nationwide Search for Next President & CEO

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans is pleased to announce that it has initiated a nationwide search for its next President & Chief Executive Officer.

The HealthWell Foundation is seeking an innovative and visionary leader who can promote program development and sustainable growth. The President/CEO must be capable of maintaining a compliant, ethical organization and possess strong financial acumen. The successful candidate will be a creative leader who recognizes that our commitment to compliance and the highest ethical standards are the cornerstone of our operations. This position is a critical component in ensuring that the Foundation continues to compliantly carry out its mission to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases.

The successful candidate will be an effective organizational strategist with a history of accomplishing complex goals and maintaining positive relationships with the board, direct reports, staff, donors, partners, and other stakeholders.

"For more than two decades, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a financial lifeline for more than 930,000 underinsured Americans who would otherwise have forgone critical, often lifesaving, medical treatments, simply because their health insurance was inadequate," said David L. Knowlton, HealthWell Foundation Board Chair. "The Foundation is poised for continued growth and selecting a candidate with the qualities and skills to lead us into the next decade is paramount to our ability to execute on our mission to serve those in need."

To learn more and apply for the President & Chief Executive Officer position, visit the Career Opportunities section of our website at https://www.healthwellfoundation.org/career-opportunities/. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

