HealthWell Foundation Elects Robert D. Moroni as Director

HealthWell Welcomes Finance and Operations Executive to Its Board of Directors

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, is pleased to announce the election of Robert D. Moroni, CPA, to its Board of Directors. Bringing more than 35 years' experience in finance, operations, and human resources to the Foundation, Mr. Moroni is a Chief Talent executive for the international law firm, Greenberg Traurig.

Mr. Moroni commented, "I am honored to accept election as a Director on the HealthWell Foundation's Board. HealthWell's critical mission to reduce financial barriers to care for America's underinsured is one that I have aspired to for many years. I look forward to working with the Board and senior management to support their mission through innovative strategies that enhance the Foundation's program and services."

"As the HealthWell Foundation continues to grow and expand our program to assist America's underinsured, it is an honor to welcome Rob to our Board," said HealthWell's Board Chair, David L. Knowlton. "Rob's expertise in health services and robust knowledge of legislative and regulatory affairs in the health care arena will provide valuable insight and new perspectives in furthering our mission to reduce financial barriers to care for those who have nowhere else to turn."

Mr. Moroni was a founding member of the Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety organization whose mission is to trigger leaps forward in safety, quality, and affordability of U.S. health care through transparency to support health care decisions and promote high-value care.

To learn more about Mr. Moroni, visit the "Who We Are" section of our website. To learn about HealthWell Foundation programs and how you can support our life-changing work, visit us at: HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation 
A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org

