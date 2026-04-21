HealthWell Foundation Publishes 2025 Preliminary Results of Operations

Over Half a Billion Dollars in Financial Support Received & More Than a Billion Dollars in Assistance Provided to Patients

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, has published preliminary results of its 2025 operations.

The 2025 Year in Review highlights the $530 million* in financial support HealthWell received from individual and corporate donors – support that allowed HealthWell to award over $1.1 billion* in medication copayment and insurance premium assistance through more than 440,000 grants* to over 420,000 underinsured patients*.

Other highlights of 2025 include:

HealthWell's #17 ranking on the Forbes ' 2025 List of America's Top 100 Charities.

' 2025 List of America's Top 100 Charities. The launch or reopening of 15 funds, including funds to assist people living with Neuroendocrine Tumors, Parkinson's disease, and Bronchiectasis.

The support for underinsured individuals hit hardest by spiking ACA insurance premiums through a fund to help cover those costs.

A successful GivingTuesday campaign that exceeded its goal by more than $85,000*.

"While 2025 was a year of transition for charitable patient assistance programs, HealthWell remained solidly committed to the mission we have held dear since awarding our first grant in 2004: to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases," said Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, HealthWell President & CEO. "We are humbled by the trust and generosity of our corporate and individual donors, whose support allows us to help those who often have nowhere else to turn."

The full version of HealthWell's 2025 Year in Review can be viewed here. To learn more about HealthWell programs and the Foundation's robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across 100 disease areas for more than 1.3 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $5.2 billion in financial support through more than 2.2 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 17th on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

*Unaudited. HealthWell's 2025 financials are currently being finalized and audited and will be available in the Foundation's Form 990 to be posted later this spring.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation