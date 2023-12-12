HealthWell Foundation Ranked #23 on Forbes' 2023 List of America's Top 100 Charities

News provided by

HealthWell Foundation

12 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET

HealthWell Recognized for Its 100 Percent Fundraising Efficiency

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides financial assistance for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to be ranked #23 on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and to be recognized as one of only nine charities nationwide to achieve a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating.

The HealthWell Foundation's mission is to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases. Over the past two decades, the Foundation has provided approximately $4 billion* in financial support through more than 1.4 million* grants to access life-changing medications and treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford.

"We are humbled to be ranked so highly in this esteemed publication among so many other worthy charities. HealthWell is greatly appreciative of our many donors, whose contributions allow us to meet our mission to assist patients compassionately, efficiently and compliantly," said HealthWell Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Krista Zodet.

As 2023 comes to a close, we know that there are many choices when it comes to charitable giving and hope that you will consider the HealthWell Foundation worthy of a year-end donation. Your donation is put to work immediately to assist underinsured patients who would otherwise forgo life-changing, often lifesaving, medical treatments due to cost. To learn how you can support our life-changing work, visit us at: HealthWellFoundation.org/donate/.

The HealthWell Foundation was honored to recently be recognized for its past and continued commitment to assisting oncology patients in the White House Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet (published September 13). To learn more about the Foundation's 2024 Cancer Moonshot initiatives, visit: https://bit.ly/3NiQian.

About the HealthWell Foundation
A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 900,000* underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion* in financial support through more than 1.4 million* grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked #23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation

Also from this source

HealthWell Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Help, Healing and Hope for America's Underinsured

HealthWell Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Help, Healing and Hope for America's Underinsured

The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides financial assistance for inadequately insured Americans, is proud to celebrate...
HealthWell Foundation Launches Fund to Assist People Living with Blepharitis

HealthWell Foundation Launches Fund to Assist People Living with Blepharitis

The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has opened a new fund to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.