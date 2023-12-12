HealthWell Foundation Ranked #23 on Forbes' 2023 List of America's Top 100 Charities

HealthWell Recognized for Its 100 Percent Fundraising Efficiency

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides financial assistance for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to be ranked #23 on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and to be recognized as one of only nine charities nationwide to achieve a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating.

The HealthWell Foundation's mission is to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases. Over the past two decades, the Foundation has provided approximately $4 billion* in financial support through more than 1.4 million* grants to access life-changing medications and treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford.

"We are humbled to be ranked so highly in this esteemed publication among so many other worthy charities. HealthWell is greatly appreciative of our many donors, whose contributions allow us to meet our mission to assist patients compassionately, efficiently and compliantly," said HealthWell Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Krista Zodet.

As 2023 comes to a close, we know that there are many choices when it comes to charitable giving and hope that you will consider the HealthWell Foundation worthy of a year-end donation. Your donation is put to work immediately to assist underinsured patients who would otherwise forgo life-changing, often lifesaving, medical treatments due to cost. To learn how you can support our life-changing work, visit us at: HealthWellFoundation.org/donate/.

The HealthWell Foundation was honored to recently be recognized for its past and continued commitment to assisting oncology patients in the White House Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet (published September 13). To learn more about the Foundation's 2024 Cancer Moonshot initiatives, visit: https://bit.ly/3NiQian .

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 900,000* underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion* in financial support through more than 1.4 million* grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked #23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

