HealthWell Foundation to Host Full Day Session to Provide Best Practices Programming to Foundation Donors and Patient Advocate Stakeholders

Healthcare Advocate Summit: A Must-Attend Event for Anyone Involved in the Patient Health Care Journey

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting and exhibiting at the third annual Healthcare Advocate Summit to be held in New Orleans, LA, September 6 – 8, 2023.

As a presenting sponsor for this must-attend event, the HealthWell Foundation, and other similarly mission-focused organizations, is honored to host a full day seminar, devoted specifically to interested and existing corporate manufacturer donors in the charitable patient assistance program (CPAP) space. During the seminar, attendees will receive a complete overview and in-depth detail toward assisting patients with their medication copays, insurance premiums, and other ancillary costs through independent foundational support. The session will take place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time. Individual seminar details are provided below and a full list of speakers for each session can be viewed by visiting: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/cpap

Best Practices for Compliant, Effective, Patient-Focused Interactions Between Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Donors, CPAP Foundations, and Other Stakeholders

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Case Study: How Past Industry Changes Have Affected Patient Assistance

CPAP Overview

How CPAPs are different from manufacturer programs and how they can

cross-refer/co-exist

cross-refer/co-exist OIG guidance and translation into operations and donor relations

Starting the CPAP Discussion/Communication Best Practices

Roundtable Panel Discussion

How to start an appropriate dialogue with a CPAP and maintain compliance throughout

Red flags in operations and donor relations

What best practices should be integrated into ongoing communications between donors, foundations, and other stakeholders

How to Compliantly Structure Donation Agreements

What language should be standard in a donation agreement based on OIG Guidance

Discussion of agreements and interactions deemed problematic by the DOJ and OIG

The Idiosyncrasies of Different Disease Areas and Patient Groups

How different diseases cause unique and different patient out-of-pocket needs

Rare diseases and how CPAP's can help

The weight of importance of distinct referrer relationships among different disease areas

Ask the DOJ/Independent Counsel

What areas of Federal Law pertain most in this part of the industry

General state of government oversight of the space

All sessions will be both in-person and live-streamed, with the ability to submit questions anonymously prior to the seminar and ask questions in person and via the live-stream throughout the day. You can submit your questions before, during and after the sessions at: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/cpap-qa

Additionally, members of HealthWell's senior management team will lead two main stage discussions on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Join us and our esteemed panelists for: What's Next In Patient Assistance and Support and a Deep Dive: Advancing Health Equity with Patient Assistance.

Visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/cpap for the full lineup.

To learn more about the Healthcare Advocate Summit and why you should join the over 600 expected registered attendees, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org. Visit the Conference section of our website to learn about future industry and disease-specific venues where you can connect with the HealthWell team.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

