HealthWell Foundation to Participate at Asembia's AXS23 Summit

HealthWell to Moderate Panel and Exhibit

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is pleased to announce its attendance and participation at Asembia's AXS23 Summit to be held April 30 – May 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HealthWell Foundation President & Chief Executive Officer, Krista Zodet, will be moderating the panel: The Inflation Reduction Act Impact on Patient Financial Assistance: A Multi-Stakeholder Perspective on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Joining Ms. Zodet for the discussion will be Charles E. Collins, Jr., President, Healthcare Stakeholder Solutions; Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation; Melissa Paige, Vice President, National Association of Medication Access & Patient Advocacy; and James E. Smith, Jr., Pharmacy Manager, Amber Specialty Pharmacy.

During this informative discussion, panelists will share their perspectives on the impact the IRA will have on the Medicare Part D benefit redesign on modifying enrollee cost sharing and the formula for setting premiums, reducing the Medicare reinsurance subsidy, establishing a new manufacturer discount, and capping the Medicare beneficiaries' out-of-pocket expenses at $2,000 starting in 2025.

In addition, HealthWell will also be exhibiting at the Summit from May 1 – May 3, 2023. If you will be attending, we hope you'll take a few minutes to stop by booth #1315 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist patients in need.

"The changes brought forth by the Inflation Reduction Act will have an impact on many aspects of the patient journey, especially for those with Medicare coverage. Navigating those changes can be daunting not only to the patient, but patient advocates, providers, and pharmacies alike," said Krista Zodet, President and CEO, HealthWell Foundation. "Through this timely discussion, we hope to shed light on the intricacies of the law and its impact on patient financial assistance on a multi-stakeholder level. We hope you will join us for this informative session to learn how, by working together, we can navigate the changes the IRA brings and mitigate additional challenges for the patient."

To learn more about Asembia's AXS23 Summit, visit: https://www.asembiasummit.com/event/d8b2b13e-ad33-425a-9d27-47444ff15d73/summary. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org .

