HealthWell Opens Fund to Offer Financial Assistance to Medicare Patients Living with Small Cell Lung Cancer

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has opened a new fund to provide copayment and premium assistance to Medicare patients living with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $8,000 in financial assistance for a 12-month grant period to eligible patients who have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level.

About Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

SCLC, a type of neuroendocrine tumor, typically starts in the bronchi, the major airways in the center of the chest that lead to the lungs. SCLC is an aggressive cancer that grows and spreads rapidly, according to LUNGevity, a leading national lung cancer organization. SCLC represents approximately 15 percent of all lung cancers and about two-thirds of those diagnosed have extensive-stage disease, cancer that has metastasized or spread to other lymph nodes or organs, at the time of diagnosis. Treatment options vary depending on the stage of the disease and typically include one or more types of therapy, such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or palliative care.

"A lung cancer diagnosis can leave patients feeling overwhelmed and worried about next steps in managing their condition. Many patients, especially those on Medicare, are concerned about their treatment options and whether they will be able to afford the proper care," said Katie Brown, OPN-CG, Vice President Support and Survivorship Programs at LUNGevity. "Eliminating as much stress as possible is critical to overall wellbeing and positive outcomes when navigating a lung cancer diagnosis. We applaud the HealthWell Foundation for recognizing the financial challenges people living with small cell lung cancer face and for assisting this patient community in accessing critical medical treatments without the stress of having to worry about covering the cost of their treatments."

"A diagnosis of small cell lung cancer can be devastating for the patient and their family. Treatment options often consist of chemotherapy and radiation, high-cost therapies that can create financial hardship and additional stress, especially for those on Medicare," stated HealthWell Foundation President, Krista Zodet. "We are honored that our dedicated donors understand the underlying challenges SCLC patients and their families face in accessing and affording treatment. We are excited to be able to assist Medicare patients living with SCLC with their out-of-pocket treatment costs and to be able to relieve some of the financial burden associated with those costs."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Small Cell Lung Cancer Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 70 disease areas for more than 500,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $1.6 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly. HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 33rd on the 2019 Forbes list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education for patients and caregivers. LUNGevity's goals are three-fold: (1) accelerate research to patients, (2) empower patients to be active participants in their treatment decisions, and (3) remove barriers that patients face in accessing the right treatments. LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, a four-star Charity Navigator organization, please visit www.LUNGevity.org .

