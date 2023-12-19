Healthy Together Partners with Chickasaw Nation to Modernize its Summer EBT Program

News provided by

Healthy Together

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together, a leading technology company specializing in innovative solutions for health and human services departments, proudly announces a transformative partnership with the Chickasaw Nation, selected through a Request for Proposal process, aimed at modernizing the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance critical social assistance initiatives.

Continue Reading
Healthy Together
Healthy Together

After competitive evaluation, the Chickasaw Nation selected Healthy Together as its partner to revolutionize the Summer EBT program. This program has consistently played a pivotal role in addressing food insecurity and delivering essential nutritional support to families during the school summer break. In 2023, the Chickasaw Nation partnered with 183 school districts to serve more than 47,000 students in 25 counties in rural Oklahoma. Because of Oklahoma's high national ranking for food insecurity, these services are critical for many families.

By aligning forces with Healthy Together, the Chickasaw Nation is embarking on a journey to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and impact of this vital program.

"Our partnership with the Chickasaw Nation to enhance their Summer EBT program exemplifies the potential of technology to make a profound impact on the lives of those in need," said Jared Allgood, President of Healthy Together. "Our modular, SaaS solution, is uniquely tailored to meet Chickasaw's requirements and empower them to provide a seamless experience for their community."

This dynamic collaboration will integrate Healthy Together's innovative solution, introducing a modernized approach to managing multifaceted programs. The integration is poised to empower Chickasaw Nation to automate various aspects of the program, including eligibility assessments, enrollment and application processing, benefit management, reporting, and more. With the improved participant experience, they aim to increase the percentage of eligible students issued benefits from 58% in 2023 to 65% in 2024. By providing multiple avenues for program engagement and creating efficiencies within staff workflows, staff can respond more quickly to participant needs.

Healthy Together's advanced capabilities are poised to significantly alleviate administrative burdens, fostering heightened accuracy and efficiency in enrollment processes. Participants of the program will enjoy the benefits of a user-friendly interface, enhancing accessibility and convenience. Moreover, the integration will equip Chickasaw Nation with real-time data analytics and reporting tools, facilitating informed decision-making and the agility to adapt the program to evolving needs.

"We eagerly anticipate embarking on this transformative journey with Healthy Together," said Tyra Shackleford, Summer EBT for Children program manager at Chickasaw Nation. "The modernization of our Summer EBT program through this partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and promises to positively impact the lives of the families we serve and help to meet our mission to enhance the quality of life of Chickasaws." The Chickasaw Nation Summer EBT for Children program provides qualifying children a monthly benefit for food purchase during the summer months. This federally funded program is available to First American and non-First American families. Benefits are placed on an EBT card, which works like a debit card, and allows families to purchase healthy food during the summer months. Families with children receiving free or reduced-cost school meals may qualify for this summer program.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together is a health technology company that provides SaaS solutions for Health & Humans Services Departments. Their mission is to improve collective health and make government more efficient. Healthy Together supports a "One Door" approach to eligibility, enrollment, and management for programs like Medicaid, SNAP, TANF and WIC, as well as behavioral health (988), disease surveillance, vital records, child welfare and more. Healthy Together's mobile application has reached #1 in the App Store Health & Fitness category and has over 225k reviews on the App Store and Play Store with a 4.9/5 star rating.

To learn more about Healthy Together's solutions, visit www.healthytogether.com.

About Chickasaw Nation

With more than 80,000 citizens, the Chickasaw Nation is a democratic republic with executive, legislative and judicial departments elected by its citizens. The treaty territory of the tribe includes 7,648 square miles of south-central Oklahoma and encompasses all or parts of 13 Oklahoma counties. The Chickasaw Nation contributes billions to the Oklahoma economy annually and employs more than 14,000 workers.

Participation in the Chickasaw Nation Summer EBT program has no impact on other government assistance families may receive. 

SOURCE Healthy Together

Also from this source

Healthy Together Receives Digital Health Award for Software Collaboration with Oklahoma State Department of Health

Healthy Together Receives Digital Health Award for Software Collaboration with Oklahoma State Department of Health

This June, the 2023 Digital Health Awards awarded Healthy Together and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) with a Gold award in the Mobile ...
Healthy Together Completes SOC 2 (Type 2) Report and HIPAA Addendum, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

Healthy Together Completes SOC 2 (Type 2) Report and HIPAA Addendum, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

Healthy Together, a leading health technology company specializing in providing SaaS solutions to public health and health & human services...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.