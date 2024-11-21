Healthy Together Partners with The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to Modernize and Expand Access to Fresh Produce

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together is proud to announce its partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to enhance the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) through an innovative digital solution. The solution is designed to improve access to fresh, locally grown produce for low-income Florida families participating in WIC. This initiative addresses the unique challenges posed by Florida's diverse farmers market landscape, ensuring an efficient experience for all participants.

Florida's farmers markets vary in size, location, and technological capabilities. While urban markets are more equipped to adapt to electronic payment systems, rural markets often face obstacles such as limited internet access and technological infrastructure. Healthy Together's FMNP solution is designed with market diversity in mind, offering a flexible platform that can be customized to meet the needs of all Florida markets.

The transition from a paper-based coupon system to Healthy Together's digital platform marks a major advancement in Florida. By adopting digital payment methods, farmers can efficiently process transactions using in-app QR codes, leading to faster and more secure exchanges. This change modernizes the purchasing experience for participants and improves operational efficiency, allowing them to utilize benefits more effectively and access fresh produce with greater convenience.

"We've developed an e-solution that accommodates the full spectrum of Florida's farmers markets needs." said Jared Allgood, CEO of Healthy Together. "By providing a seamless user interface, we can ensure that all staff, farmers and shoppers can more easily engage and participate in the program."

Key Objectives for Florida's Healthy Together FMNP Solution

Transition to a Single Electronic Solution: Streamline Florida's Farmers Market Nutrition Program by consolidating various systems into one comprehensive electronic platform.

Accommodate Diverse Markets: Ensure the solution can be adapted to Florida's varied farmers markets, from urban to rural settings.

User-Friendly Experience: Provide an intuitive interface that makes the transition to an electronic solution simple and accessible for all Florida participants.

Hybrid Solution: Offer flexible options for users to access their benefits via a mobile app or a card with QR code functionality.

Simplify Administrative Work: Reduce the administrative burden for staff by minimizing manual tasks.

Flexible Purchasing Options: Allow participants to purchase produce based on actual amounts instead of fixed increments, enhancing their buying experience.

Integrated Communication Services: Enhance communication through integrated features that support alerts, confirmations, and reminders.

Efficient Reporting Capabilities: Provide better reporting and insights into program performance and effectiveness.

Healthy Together also deployed its digital FMNP solution with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, supporting farmers and low-income shoppers across the state. This collaboration expands a growing portfolio and illustrates Healthy Together's commitment to making fresh produce more accessible in diverse communities across the nation.

By embracing innovative technology and addressing the specific challenges of Florida's farmers markets, Healthy Together and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are committed to fostering healthier communities and supporting local agriculture.

For more information about Healthy Together's FMNP solution, please visit www.healthytogether.co .

