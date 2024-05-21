HealthyCell Launches Eye Health MicroGel Supplement

Wellness company HealthyCell, delivers cutting-edge eye health supplement

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyCell today announced the launch of its latest innovation in ultra-absorbable gel supplements: Eye Health . As the aging population continues to grow and digital device usage becomes ubiquitous, maintaining healthy eyesight is more critical than ever. HealthyCell's Eye Health MicroGel™ supplement offers a convenient and effective solution for people looking to support their vision and enjoy optimal eye health.

HealthyCell Eye Health MicroGel

Eye Health is formulated with carotenoids and other essential micronutrients, including lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, lycopene, vitamin A, and vitamin E. These nutrients promote visual acuity, protect against oxidative stress, and support overall retinal health.

"We are excited to introduce Eye Health to consumers seeking proactive solutions for maintaining optimal vision," said Doug Giampapa, Founder & CEO of HealthyCell. "With the rise in eye-related ailments across the nation, addressing these concerns at their root has become increasingly crucial. Our innovative MicroGel™ technology ensures maximum absorption of key nutrients, allowing people to support their eye health more effectively."

The patent-pending delivery system, MicroGel™, is designed to offer the most bioavailable forms of nutrients in a single ultra-absorbable gel pack that would otherwise require consuming multiple pills. Each Eye Health gel pack contains potent doses of ten eye-supporting nutrients which would require consuming nine individual pills if purchased separately.

Eye Health product packaging is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through local municipal recycling programs, and gel packs are recyclable through our partnership with TerraCycle.

HealthyCell is a wellness company empowering people to reach their potential through optimized health. Its patent-pending MicroGel™ technology maximizes nutrient absorption in delicious, pill-free gel supplements that yield tangible results. Their MicroGel dietary supplements can be taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

