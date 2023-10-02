Healthycell Launches Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails Gel Supplement

News provided by

Healthycell

02 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

Advanced nutrition company Healthycell delivers beauty from within, in an ultra-absorbable, gel delivery system

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced the launch of its latest innovation in beauty and wellness: Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails. This revolutionary product is expertly formulated by physicians and nutritionists to redefine the way we approach beauty, focusing on nourishing from within for truly radiant outward results.

Continue Reading
Healthycell Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails
Healthycell Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails

Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails is a blend of essential vitamins, nutrients, and amino acid building blocks that work to boost collagen production and provide comprehensive nourishment. The unique formulation contains potent ingredients including Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Biotin, and Silica, all of which are crucial for maintaining glowing skin, lustrous hair, and strong nails.

"We are thrilled to introduce Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails to our customers," says Chief Marketing Officer, Tara Staten. "In a world filled with superficial solutions, we believe that true beauty radiates from within. The blend of essential ingredients combined with our advanced MICROGEL™ technology delivers effective, science-backed solutions that empower individuals to look and feel their best."

The patent-pending delivery system, MICROGEL™, is designed to offer the most bioavailable forms of nutrients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills. Each gel pack contains over 2,750mg  of beauty supporting nutrients - the equivalent of about 7 large capsules.

Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails product packaging is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through local municipal recycling programs, and gel packs are recyclable through our partnership with TerraCycle.

Healthycell is a nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGEL™ technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement products are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

About Healthycell 

About MICROGEL™ 

To learn more, visit healthycell.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Tara Staten
800-975-9606
[email protected]

SOURCE Healthycell

Also from this source

Healthycell Launches Heart & Vascular Health Gel Supplement

Healthycell Launches Joint Health & Mobility Gel Supplement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.