Healthycell Microgel™ Supplements Now Available in b8ta Stores Across the US

VERONA, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell has launched its MICROGEL™ supplements in 15 b8ta flagship stores throughout the United States and on b8ta.com .

Healthycell is a natural fit for b8ta's innovative retail experience, which aims to connect consumers with companies that prioritize innovation, sustainability, and quality. "We are honored to partner with b8ta, a true pioneer in showcasing innovative products for shoppers to discover. I believe their company is helping to shape the future of shopping in person, and we're excited that b8ta's customers can now explore our unique gel supplements in stores," said Douglas Giampapa, Co-founder, and CEO of Healthycell.

"Healthycell's MICROGEL™ supplements are based on the simple idea that nutrients need to be absorbed into the bloodstream and then into cells where they work to improve health.† Most pills have low bioavailability because they use compressed, dehydrated, dense, insoluble particles that are 10x to 100x too big for absorption through the small intestine (where the body absorbs most nutrients). Most nutrition brands still use these pill-form supplements that have been around since the 1930s, back when we were using rotary phones! The industry's nutrient delivery technologies have not kept pace with the innovation of other industries," states Giampapa.

MICROGEL™ technology is designed for maximum absorption by releasing extremely small, soluble, ultra-bioavailable nutrient particles in the digestive tract.

Expertly formulated by physicians and nutritionists, people can enjoy MICROGEL™ pill-free supplements straight from the gel pack, mixed in water, or added to smoothies.

Both b8ta retail stores and the company's website platforms will feature Healthycell's Immune Super Boost, REM Sleep, Focus + Recall, and their daily essential multivitamins Bioactive Multi and Vegan Essentials.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

