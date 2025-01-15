Hearing Aid Specialist Makes Top Jobs' Lists

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Hearing Society is pleased to share that the U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) January 14 edition once again ranked Hearing Aid Specialist as a best job for 2025, based on their findings from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and in-house reporting. Hearing Aid Specialist ranked #8 in Best Jobs Without A College Degree category. The January report examined the same collection of jobs that were considered for the 2024 rankings, which included jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2023 to 2033, as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Hearing Aid Specialist profession made several top rankings in the Report:

#20 in Highest-Paying Jobs Without A Degree,

#8 in Best Jobs Without A College Degree,

#22 in Best Health Care Jobs,

#36 in Best STEM Jobs, and

#69 in 100 Best Jobs.

The International Hearing Society (IHS), a professional association dedicated to the support, education, and advancement of hearing healthcare professionals, is primed to meet the increasing demand for this important profession. IHS President Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS, said, "I am so pleased to see Hearing Aid Specialist on so many of the 2025 USNWR Top Career Rankings. The demand for hearing healthcare professionals is growing at an astounding rate. Hearing Aid Specialists fill a vital role in helping people assess their hearing ability and navigate the many options on the market to address their hearing health. I encourage caring individuals who may be looking for a profession where they can help people, be involved with the latest technology, and earn a viable income, to consider this unique and rewarding profession of Hearing Aid Specialist."

What is a Hearing Aid Specialist? A hearing aid specialist is a licensed health care professional trained to conduct hearing evaluations, screen for conditions indicating the need for physician referral, identify common types of hearing loss, and provide solutions, including the use of hearing aids and other interventions. Most hearing aid specialists are trained through an apprenticeship model – making this a highly accessible career choice. Others may complete an associates degree program, and all must comply with state licensing requirements.

Executive Director of International Hearing Society Alissa Parady said, "The opportunities are vast for individuals considering a new career as a hearing aid specialist. Not only is the demand for qualified professionals high, but accessibility to the profession makes this a fantastic choice for someone who may be looking for an alternative to a four-year program or is looking to make a career switch. Even more, the work is so meaningful, for both the provider and the patient. Helping an individual reconnect with their loved ones, improve their health outcomes, and stay connected at work, provides high levels of job satisfaction."

Parady invites individuals interested in exploring this profession and hearing healthcare to visit www.ihsinfo.org to learn more.

About the International Hearing Society: The International Hearing Society (IHS) is a membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide, including hearing aid specialists. IHS members are engaged in the practice of performing hearing assessments, selecting, fitting, and dispensing hearing instruments, counseling patients, and providing aftercare services. Founded in 1951, IHS protects, represents, and promotes the interests of hearing healthcare and hearing healthcare professionals. For more information visit www.ihsinfo.org.

SOURCE International Hearing Society