Hearing Aid Specialist Rising on Top Jobs' Lists

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Hearing Society is pleased to share that the U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) January 12 edition once again ranked Hearing Aid Specialist as a best job for 2026, based on their findings from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and in-house reporting. Hearing Aid Specialist moved up in every category, including a twenty-four-point swing on their 100 Best Jobs list, cracking the top fifty. The January report examined jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2023 to 2033, as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Hearing Aid Specialist profession made several top rankings in the Report:

#45 in 100 Best Jobs,

#14 in Highest-Paying Jobs Without A Degree,

#6 in Best Jobs Without A College Degree,

#18 in Best Health Care Jobs, and

#25 in Best STEM Jobs.

The International Hearing Society (IHS), which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is a professional association dedicated to the support, education, and advancement of hearing healthcare professionals, and is primed to meet the growing demand for this important profession.

IHS President Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS, said, "I am so pleased to see Hearing Aid Specialist on so many of the 2026 USNWR Top Career Rankings. With a growing understanding of the health and safety implications of untreated hearing loss, paired with technological advances for hearing aids, consumers are more in need now than ever of information on how to best address their hearing loss. Hearing Aid Specialists play a vital role in helping people identify their personal communication needs, navigate the many options on the market with precision, expertise, and compassion, and provide counseling and support. I encourage caring individuals who are looking for a stable career where they can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, to consider this unique and rewarding profession of Hearing Aid Specialist."

What is a Hearing Aid Specialist? A Hearing Aid Specialist is a licensed professional trained to conduct hearing evaluations, screen for conditions indicating the need for physician referral, identify common types of hearing loss, and provide solutions, including the use of hearing aids and other interventions. Most Hearing Aid Specialists are trained through an apprenticeship model – making this a highly accessible career choice. Others may complete an associates degree program, and all must comply with state licensing requirements.

Executive Director of the International Hearing Society Alissa Parady, CAE, said, "Opportunities are vast for those considering a new career as a Hearing Aid Specialist. With strong demand for skilled professionals and an accessible path into the field, this profession offers an excellent alternative to a four-year degree and an exciting opportunity for those ready to make a meaningful career change. Helping individuals reconnect with loved ones, improve their health outcomes, and stay fully engaged in their professional lives work, provides high levels of job satisfaction and personal fulfillment."

About the International Hearing Society: The International Hearing Society (IHS) is a membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide, including Hearing Aid Specialists. IHS members are engaged in the practice of performing hearing assessments, selecting, fitting, and dispensing hearing instruments, counseling patients, and providing aftercare services. Founded in 1951, IHS protects, represents, and promotes the interests of hearing healthcare and hearing healthcare professionals. For more information visit www.ihsinfo.org.

