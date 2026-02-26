World Hearing Day: Prioritize Your Hearing Health

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Hearing Society (IHS) in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes March 3 as World Hearing Day to raise awareness of hearing healthcare and erase the stigma of wearing hearing aids. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), "Approximately 15% of American adults (37.5 million) ages 18 and over report some trouble hearing and 1 in 8 people in the United States (13% or 30 million) ages 12 or older has hearing loss in both ears.1"

While hearing loss is becoming more common, whether it be age-related or noise-related, people still hesitate to have their hearing checked. In fact, the NIDCD states, "Among adults ages 70 and older with hearing loss who could benefit from hearing aids, fewer than 1 in 3 (30%) has ever used them. Even fewer adults aged 20-69 (approximately 16%) who could benefit from wearing hearing aids have ever used them.2"

IHS President Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS, encourages individuals to address their hearing health, "Take charge of your hearing health—start by getting your baseline checked with a licensed Hearing Aid Specialist. World Hearing Day is a powerful call to action for hearing professionals to inspire change, break stigma, and help more people access the care they deserve."

Early intervention is key to protecting your hearing. According to WHO, "Unaddressed hearing loss may be responsible for over 8% of cases of dementia among older adults" and "In children, almost 60% of hearing loss is due to causes that can be prevented through measures such as immunization, improved maternal and neonatal care, screening for, and early management of otitis media (middle-ear infection).3" Check out WHO's recommendations to begin protecting and/or addressing your hearing health4:

Keep volume levels below 60% of maximum and use earplugs in loud environments.

Request a hearing test for newborns and school-age children, as well as anyone above the age of 50.

Check your hearing using the WHO hearWHO app annually and visit a professional if your score is below 50. If you need help finding a professional in your area, IHS recommends you visit the Find a Provider page on the IHS website to connect you with a Hearing Aid Specialist in your area.

Use assistive technology like hearing aids or other devices (if advised), in addition to captioning tools to help make information more accessible.

Stay informed and educate yourself on good hearing healthcare practices. Don't keep this information to yourself; spread awareness in your community.

IHS Executive Director Alissa Parady, CAE, said, "IHS is a proud partner of WHO's World Hearing Day as IHS members are on the forefront of helping people protect and enhance their hearing. These licensed Hearing Aid Specialists provide optimal hearing care in their communities and for their service, I applaud our members' profession and the important, yet often unrecognized, work they accomplish in their communities. Learn more about this hidden yet esteemed profession on the IHS website."

