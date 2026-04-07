Hearst Magazines Hosts 5th Annual Hearst Eco-Conscious Living Summit, Presented by James Hardie

Featuring Maggie Baird, Ashlan Cousteau, Brooklyn Decker, Gabriela Hearst, Bea Kim, Chef Edward Lee, Al Roker and more in conversation with Hearst Magazines editors

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Magazines today hosted the 5th annual Eco-Conscious Living Summit—an inspiring program of conversations and ideas to inspire action. Expanding on Hearst's long-standing commitment to sustainability, the Eco-Conscious Living Summit convened renowned personalities, industry changemakers, and activists for dynamic panel discussions and live partner activations, inviting attendees to dive into critical topics such as sustainable design and climate literacy. The invitation-only event took place at Hearst Tower in New York City.

Hearst Magazines editors from Delish, Esquire, Harper's BAZAAR, House Beautiful, Men's Health, VERANDA, and Women's Health led conversations with celebrated voices in sustainability, design, climate action, and food innovation, including climate activist and Support+Feed founder Maggie Baird, SeaVoir Wellness and Voyacy Regen co-founder and CEO Ashlan Cousteau, actor & interior designer Brooklyn Decker, Gabriela Hearst co-founder and creative director Gabriela Hearst, Olympian and professional snowboarder Bea Kim, SHIA owner & executive chef and LEE Initiative founder Edward Lee, TODAY weather and feature anchor & co-host Al Roker, and more.

The 5th annual Hearst Eco-Conscious Living Summit was presented by James Hardie, in partnership with 1 Hotels, Bloomeffects, California Design Den, Organic Valley and Zip Water, and special thanks to Buena Vida Specialty Coffee, Misen, Pipette and SeaVoir Wellness.

Programming included:

Beyond the Runway: Creating a More Responsible Fashion Industry – Harper's BAZAAR executive digital director Lynette Nylander spoke with Gabriela Hearst co-founder and creative director Gabriela Hearst about how she has helped redefine modern luxury through craft, longevity, and sustainability that is built into the business.





executive digital director spoke with Gabriela Hearst co-founder and creative director about how she has helped redefine modern luxury through craft, longevity, and sustainability that is built into the business. Resilient Beauty: The Next Generation of Forever Homes – VERANDA editor-in-chief Steele Marcoux in conversation with James Hardie Vice President, Global Sustainability Amanda Cimaglia , actor & interior designer Brooklyn Decker , and designer, preservation advocate and principal of Jaime Rummerfield Interior Design Jaime Rummerfield on how the idea of a "forever home" is evolving into something more values driven, resilient, and design forward. ( Sponsored by James Hardie )





VERANDA editor-in-chief in conversation with James Hardie Vice President, Global Sustainability , actor & interior designer , and designer, preservation advocate and principal of Jaime Rummerfield Interior Design on how the idea of a "forever home" is evolving into something more values driven, resilient, and design forward. ( ) On the Menu: Community and Climate in the Kitchen – Delish and House Beautiful editorial director Joanna Saltz led a fireside chat with climate activist and Support+Feed founder Maggie Baird discussing food as one of the most immediate, everyday entry points to climate action, and how to make plant-based choices feel doable, delicious, and inclusive. They also discussed how she hopes to help move audiences from awareness to action with her new upcoming series Climate Kitchen .





and editorial director led a fireside chat with climate activist and Support+Feed founder discussing food as one of the most immediate, everyday entry points to climate action, and how to make plant-based choices feel doable, delicious, and inclusive. They also discussed how she hopes to help move audiences from awareness to action with her new upcoming series . Tap Into Water: From the Oceans to the Kitchen – Esquire features director Kevin Dupzyk guided SeaVoir Wellness and Voyacy Regen co-founder and CEO Ashlan Cousteau , Zip Water marketing director Betsy Froelich , SHIA owner & executive chef and LEE Initiative founder Edward Lee , and Beyond Petrochemicals executive director Heather McTeer Toney in a panel discussion connecting water quality to everyday wellness, kitchen habits, and the larger systems shaping ocean and community health. ( Sponsored by Zip Water )





features director guided SeaVoir Wellness and Voyacy Regen co-founder and CEO , Zip Water marketing director , SHIA owner & executive chef and LEE Initiative founder , and Beyond Petrochemicals executive director in a panel discussion connecting water quality to everyday wellness, kitchen habits, and the larger systems shaping ocean and community health. ( ) Intersection of Athletes and Action: Where Sport Meets Science – Women's Health executive editor Abigail Cuffey led a conversation with Olympian and professional snowboarder Bea Kim examining how climate change is reshaping winter sports, why athletes are increasingly becoming climate advocates, and what it looks like when performance, science, and public voice intersect.





executive editor led a conversation with Olympian and professional snowboarder examining how climate change is reshaping winter sports, why athletes are increasingly becoming climate advocates, and what it looks like when performance, science, and public voice intersect. Weather Hunters: Forecasting the Future: Men's Health & Women's Health editorial director Richard Dorment led a fireside chat with TODAY weather and feature anchor & co-host of the 3rd Hour of TODAY Al Roker discussing the role of media to inform, prepare, and empower audiences across generations, how climate change has shifted forecasting and storytelling, why building weather and climate literacy early matters, and his new PBS Kids series Weather Hunters.

Conversations from the 2026 Hearst Eco-Conscious Living Summit will be available for on-demand viewing in the coming weeks. See highlights from the event on Instagram at #HEARSTECOSUMMIT.

EVENT IMAGES

Photos from the 2026 Hearst Eco-Conscious Living Summit are available via Getty Images or upon request.

SOURCE Hearst Magazines