Hearst Media Production Group to Provide Weekend Programming on the Dabl TV Network

Three-Hour Block Debuts Sunday, January 5th

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a leading producer and distributor of unscripted series, announced today that it will provide programming for the Dabl Network's three-hour educational and informational (E/I) Sunday morning lineup, beginning January 5th.

HMPG's award-winning lineup will include Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Wild Child with Sheinelle Jones, Oh Baby! with Janai Norman, and Best Friends FurEver with Kel Mitchell.

Dabl is the free-over-air TV destination for distinctive comedy and entertainment, showcasing well known and beloved sitcoms starring diverse casts and entertainers. Operated by Weigel Broadcasting Co. in association with the CBS Television Stations, Dabl reaches more than 50 million television households, and is available on local broadcast TV stations, select pay TV providers and platforms including YouTube TV, Hulu+Live, Frndly TV, Philo and Fubo.

"HMPG's weekly series resonate with today's audience, delivering powerful reach in an evolving media landscape," said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president. "Dabl is an exciting platform that's attracting new viewers."

"We are excited to welcome this entertaining and informative programming from HMPG to the Dabl Sunday schedule," said Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman, Weigel Broadcasting Co. "Our partnership with Hearst is strong on many levels, and this new programming further expands the availability of quality, family-friendly content for Dabl's audience."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on streaming platforms. Overall, HMPG has a library of more than 5,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Dabl

Available over the air across most of the U.S., including on CBS Television Stations, Dabl Network is an entertainment network presenting scripted series focused on well known, proven and loved sitcoms showcasing and starring diverse actors and comedians. Featured series include Everybody Hates Chris, The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, Girlfriends, Moesha, One on One, The Game, Are We There Yet, Half and Half, Sister Sister and The Parkers.

Viewers can find where to watch at: https://dabltvnetwork.com/.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC