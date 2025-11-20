Hearst Newspapers and USLege Launch "Capitol Confidential Pro, Powered by USLege"

Combining Award-Winning Political Journalism + Analysis and AI-Powered Legislative Intelligence

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Newspapers and USLege today unveiled Capitol Confidential Pro, a first-of-its-kind platform for policy and government professionals. Powered by USLege, the new product combines Capitol Confidential's trusted statehouse reporting with the cutting-edge, AI-driven policy intelligence technology developed by USLege.

Image featuring 4 smartphones displaying Capitol Confidential Pro, Powered by USLege - Screens feature "Stay Ahead with Insider Reporting", "Work Smarter with the AI Policy Assistant", "Sign up for Real-Time Alerts & Digests" and "Stream, Search + Share Legislative Video" - some of the many powerful features available now on Capitol Confidential Pro, Powered by USLege.

The collaboration brings together the award-winning political journalism of Capitol Confidential—the Times Union's authoritative state government newsletter and a cornerstone of Hearst Newspapers' political coverage—and the advanced legislative intelligence of USLege, an AI-powered platform that tracks, analyzes and explains policy activity across every level of government in real time.

Together, they redefine how government affairs professionals track, interpret and act on state and local policy developments. Capitol Confidential Pro ensures that government affairs professionals, lawmakers, lobbyists, association leaders, corporate GR teams and law firms can access both trusted political reporting and advanced legislative intelligence — all in one platform. The platform debuts in New York State today and will expand to California in 2026.

"Our Capitol Confidential subscribers already rely on our insightful, trustworthy political reporting and analysis from the statehouse," said George Hearst, president and publisher Times Union. "By pairing that journalism with USLege's powerful technology, we're creating an unparalleled blend of human-powered reporting and cutting-edge analytical tools to help professionals understand, anticipate, and act on what's happening in state government and politics in real time."

"Our mission has always been to make government work more transparent, and Hearst shares that commitment," said Laura Davis, Co-Founder of USLege.

"With Capitol Confidential Pro, Powered by USLege, professionals won't just know what's happening inside the Capitol — they'll understand why it matters, in real time," said Eric Davis, CEO of USLege. "This partnership brings even more value to our users, who have needed news and are constantly updated as soon as it happens, combining smart technology with trusted journalism to help them stay informed, ahead, and always ready to act."

Subscribers to the Pro product will gain exclusive access to:

Capitol Confidential political reporting directly inside the USLege platform for New York users

AI-powered state and local legislative tracking

Executive Branch monitoring and instant video transcripts of government meetings

AI-driven bill and hearing analysis

Real-time alerts and live video search

Integrated legislative CRM and workflow automation

The partnership builds on Hearst's legacy of editorial excellence across a national network of newspapers and decades of statehouse reporting, combined with USLege's industry-leading system that ingests and analyzes hundreds of thousands of hours of legislative content, turning it into actionable, real-time insights.

About Hearst Newspapers

Hearst Newspapers publishes 28 daily and 50 leading weekly newspapers across the United States including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, and Times Union (Albany) along with a network of local digital marketing services and directories.

About Capitol Confidential

Capitol Confidential is the Times Union's award-winning political newsletter, delivering real-time coverage and insight from inside New York's statehouse. Capitol Confidential provides the reporting and context readers and policy professionals need to understand government developments as they unfold, helping them act quickly and make informed decisions.

About USLege

USLege is an AI-powered legislative tracking platform transforming how government affairs professionals track, analyze, and act on policy at the local, state, and federal levels across the U.S. Built for the fragmented and fast-moving world of government relations, USLege unifies legislative CRM, live government video, and real-time bill tracking, powered by a customizable AI agent that delivers instant alerts, stakeholder-specific insights, and tailored content that matters.

Media Contacts

Jess McDonald

Head of Marketing, USLege

[email protected]

[email protected]

512-537-1414

Paul Luthringer

[email protected]

SOURCE USLege